Hogs land another east Texas prospect in WR Savion Williams

About a week after making an official visit to the University of Arkansas, receiver target Savion Williams has committed to the Hogs.

Williams, 6-5, 195, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Marshall, Texas picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Baylor, Missouri, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas State, Illinois, Kansas SMU and others. He explained his decision.

"Because it’s the place for me and it’s home," said Williams, who officially visited the Hogs on May 3-5. "The coaches treat me like I belong there. I believe that in the next five years the Razorbacks will be great."

He had 42 receptions for 649 yards and 12 touchdowns and 9 rushes for 37 yards as a junior. He also completed 3 of 3 passes for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Williams was recruited by associate head and running backs coach Jeff Traylor and receivers coach Justin Stepp.

"They always check on me tell me how much they would love to have me and I feel I can be myself around them," Williams said. "I love those coaches. They treat me like I’m one of their and were a big influence why I chose the place to be home."

He becomes the sixth east Texas prospect to either sign or commit to the associate head and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, who recruits the area. Williams likes seeing east Texas athletes being in Fayetteville and credits Traylor the the coaches for recruiting the area.

"They know what they were doing," he said.

The Hogs also have the east Texas commitments of tight end Allen Horace and offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford

Williams is the seventh commitment for the Hogs in the 2020 class.