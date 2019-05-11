Man admits lying to marshals to aid friend

A 42-year-old central Arkansas man pleaded guilty Thursday to making a false statement to federal law enforcement officers to aid the escape of a friend in 2017 who was wanted on a capital-murder charge.

The friend -- Brian Keith Freeman, 41, of Ward -- is still facing the charge in the death of his fiancee, 36-year-old Lori Hannah, in March 2017. He was last seen in Texas on the afternoon of March 23, 2017, just hours after police in Ward found Hannah's body in the couple's Lonoke County home, according to Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police.

David Counts was charged alongside Melissa Brock of Alexander with making false statements in 2017 and 2018 to U.S. marshals who are looking for Freeman.

Sadler said relatives of Freeman called police the day after the killing, after receiving text messages from him saying he had "killed Lori last night." He said city police officers went to the single-story frame home at 121 Pintar St. in Ward and found Hannah dead in a bedroom from a cut throat. The Lonoke County prosecuting attorney's office then contacted the state police for assistance.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court on April 20, 2017, the state police agency then sought the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, reporting that Freeman had "made a phone call to a friend stating that he knew he had messed up and stated they were never going to see him again." Police said the call originated in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

The affidavit, which led to the issuance of a federal warrant charging Freeman with traveling in interstate commerce to avoid prosecution, said Freeman's Dodge Ram pickup was found abandoned a week later near Royce City, Texas, with his wallet and two cellphones inside.

In another affidavit filed a year later in federal court, a deputy U.S. marshal said that during an investigation by the Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, deputy marshals learned that Freeman had been living with Melissa Brock and her husband, Earl Brock, just before the slaying.

The affidavit, which led to the charges against Melissa Brock and Counts said Melissa Brock initially lied about some of the details of the night of March 22, 2017, when she drove Freeman, at his request, to Hannah's house in Ward, twice letting him out while she circled the block and then picking him up in front of the house.

But when interviewed again in October 2017, she disclosed that she had seen blood in her vehicle after picking Freeman up from Hannah's house, and also revealed that Counts had helped Freeman "stage his vehicle in Texas" and had people meet him there to help him elude authorities, according to the affidavit. It said she also disclosed that Freeman had a new phone number through which he maintained contact with Counts and a woman named Michelle Bias.

Counts, who was interviewed by federal agents on Jan. 10, 2018, admitted Thursday to U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker that he initially lied to investigators about seeing blood in the back of the Suburban and about later having contact with Freeman.

"I'm done lying to marshals, your honor," he said.

The affidavit notes that in the marshals' 2017 interview with the Brocks, Earl Brock told the marshals that about 12:30 a.m., hours after he and his wife had taken Freeman to the home in Ward and then took him back to their house in Alexander, he was bottle-feeding a goat outside his home when he saw a fire in the yard and ran over to extinguish it. He told the marshals that Freeman had started the fire.

The marshals said they later recovered burned clothing -- bluejeans, T-shirt material and sweatshirt material -- from the spot where the fire was set.

