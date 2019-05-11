North Little Rock woman arrested after 2-year-old girl found unattended in flooded apartment's bathtub, police say

A North Little Rock woman faces a child endangerment charge after a maintenance man reportedly found her daughter on Tuesday unattended in the bathtub of a flooded apartment, authorities said.

The maintenance man, who works at the Shorter College Gardens Apartments, 800 N. Beech St., told authorities when they arrived just after 3:30 p.m. that he first went to the unit, belonging to 20-year-old Shakima Johnson, in response to a flooding call, according to an arrest report. The man told officers he could hear a child crying as he climbed the steps to the apartment.

Once inside the unit, he discovered a 2-year-old girl sitting inside the bathtub, naked, with the water still running, a separate police report states. The floor inside the apartment was “covered in water,” according to police.

The maintenance man called his manager, who told officers the water was past the girl’s chest when she arrived, authorities said. She took the toddler from the tub, got her dressed and took her to the complex’s front office.

Johnson told police she left the girl at home with her sister while she went to the store, according to the report. The woman’s sister told police, however, that she had not watched the girl that day because she was at school.

Police said the toddler was released to Johnson’s mother.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County jail and remained there Saturday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. She is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor with a set bond of $25,000.