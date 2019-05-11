BLUE JAYS

Buchholz scratched

TORONTO -- Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz was scratched from Friday's start against the Chicago White Sox and placed on the 10-day injured list because of a sore shoulder. The move is retroactive to May 9.

Right-hander Daniel Hudson opened for Toronto against the White Sox.

Buchholz is 0-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts. He allowed a season-worst seven runs at Texas last Sunday. Buchholz signed a one-year contract with Toronto during spring training and made his first start April 13.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays selected right-hander Javy Guerra and outfielder Jonathan Davis (UCA, Camden Fairview) from Class AAA Buffalo. To make room on the roster, outfielder Socrates Brito was designated for assignment. Acquired from San Diego on April 2, Brito hit .077 in 17 games, striking out 17 times in 39 at bats.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone, who was optioned to Buffalo on Thursday, was recalled after Buchholz's injury.

MARINERS

Moore on 10-day IL

BOSTON -- The Seattle Mariners placed infielder Dylan Moore on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist bruise and called up infield prospects J.P. Crawford and Shed Long from Class AAA Tacoma.

Seattle General Manager Jerry Dipoto announced the moves Friday before the opener of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. In addition, right-hander Chasen Bradford was optioned to Tacoma.

Crawford and Long will both be in uniform Friday night.

Crawford, acquired in a trade with Philadelphia in December, will make his Seattle debut at shortstop. He appeared in 72 games over the past two seasons with the Phillies. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in a Pacific Coast League-leading 31 consecutive games with Tacoma, including 27 games with at least one hit.

Moore was injured after being hit by a pitch Wednesday against the Yankees.

YANKEES

Farquhar pitching

TAMPA, Fla. -- Danny Farquhar allowed two unearned runs during two-thirds of an inning Friday in his first extended spring training game for the New York Yankees.

Against Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguers, Farquhar gave up a single and a double, but two errors cost him a scoreless inning.

The 32-year-old right-hander collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 last year because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. Farquhar signed a minor league deal with the Yankees during the offseason. He appeared in three spring training games, giving up 6 runs, 4 hits and 5 walks over 2 innings.

His fastball had more life during Friday's 20-pitch outing than in his spring training appearances. He spent the past month building arm strength.

