GOLF

Kang out front

Sung Kang matched the Trinity Forest course record with a 10-under 61 on an unseasonably cool day Friday to take the second-round lead in the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in Dallas. Kang was 16 under after his round that included six birdies in a row. The 31-year-old South Korean who lives in North Texas had a four-stroke lead over playing partner Matt Every and Tyler Duncan. Marc Leishman shot a 61 last year in the first Nelson round played at the links-style course near downtown Dallas. With temperatures in the low 50s, Kang began his day with a 9-foot birdie on the par-5 No. 1 hole. His approach to within a foot of the cup at the 311-yard No. 5 set up the first of his six consecutive birdies. Every had his second consecutive 65, and Duncan shot 66. Brooks Koepka, the world's No. 3-ranked player who goes to next week's PGA Championship as defending champion, was fourth at 11 under after a 66. Jordan Spieth shot 67 to get to 7 under. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, also a member of the club, was 8 over after a 74. He missed the cut, but didn't finish last. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68 and is at 3-under 139 going into the weekend. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Stricker on top

Steve Stricker completed a 4-under 68 in the delayed first round and shot a season-best 64 in the second Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Ala., the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. David Toms was second after his second bogey-free 67 on Greystone's Founders Course. First-round leader Glen Day (Little Rock) followed his opening 64 with an even-par 72 to drop four strokes back. Billy Andrade was three strokes behind Stricker and two-time champion Bernhard Langer matched Day at four back. Andrade and Day both shot second-round 67s. An eagle on No. 15 highlighted Scott Parel's 66 that moved him within five shots from the lead. Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez was six shots back after a 70.

Guthrie leads by 2

Luke Guthrie shot a 5-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead Friday at the Web.com Tour's KC Golf Classic at Kansas City, Mo. He had a two-round total of 136 going into the weekend. Tim Wilkinson (67) and Michael Gellerman (67) were tied for second place. Austin Smotherman, Jack Maguire and Matt Harmon were another stroke behind. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73 and was 1-over 145 going into the weekend. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR), Matt Atkins (Henderson State), Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks), Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Federer advances

Roger Federer wasted two match points in a 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4 loss to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Friday. The fifth-seeded Thiem outlasted Federer in the second-set tiebreaker and broke him twice in the third set to close out the match in more than two hours. Thiem, the runner-up in Madrid the last two seasons, will next face top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who didn't have to play his quarterfinal after Marin Cilic withdrew because of food poisoning. Federer had saved two match points himself in a difficult three-set win over Gael Monfils on Thursday. The Madrid Open was his first clay-court tournament in three years.

HORSE RACING

Attorney: Saez innocent

An attorney for Maximum Security's jockey said that she gave a video to racing stewards who met Friday to review the Kentucky Derby disqualification. Ann Oldfather said that the stewards took the video, prepared using NBC YouTube footage to demonstrate that Luis Saez was not guilty of "foul riding." Saez was not at the review session in person. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards have not yet released findings of fault in the race. Oldfather said the prepared video uses slow motion and stop action to emphasize certain points that she said rebut claims by Mark Casse, trainer of War of Will, that Maximum Security maneuvered over the track like a "drunken driver." After the May 4 Derby, stewards ruled that Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first, had interfered with other horses in the field and disqualified him. Country House, who crossed the finish line second, was elevated to the winner's circle. Casse, in an interview this week, said his second-by-second analysis shows Maximum Security and Saez veering to the right twice, cutting off War of Will. Oldfather said Casse's horse, under jockey Tyler Gaffalione, "started all this. And [Saez] is lucky the horse didn't bolt off the track. ... It's laughable when you see the actual video."

BASKETBALL

3-point line moving?

The NCAA men's basketball rules committee is proposing moving the three-point line to the international distance and resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds following offensive rebounds. Both rules could take effect next season in Division I. College basketball's other two divisions would wait until 2020-21 to move the three-point line because of the cost. The Playing Rules Oversight Panel will vote on the recommendations June 5. Rules committee members made their proposals after receiving feedback from the coaches who competed in the NIT each of the past two years, which used the international line on an experimental basis. The international three-point distance is 22 feet, 1.75 inches, a little more than a foot back from the current college line. The line moved out a foot to 20 feet, 9 inches before the 2008-09 season. The NCAA said the three-point percentage dipped from 35.2% in 2007-08 to 34.4% in 2008-09 with that change, though it eventually climbed back to 35.2% in Division I by the 2017-18 season. The proposal for the shot-clock change was designed to improve the pace of the game, with the NCAA stating the committee believes the full 30-second clock isn't needed when the offensive team securing the rebound already is in the front court. As with the current rule, the clock reset would take place only when a shot has hit the rim.

MOTOR SPORTS

Rosenqvist qualifies

Felix Rosenqvist was fast enough Friday to qualify ahead of teammate Scott Dixon. The Swedish rookie was even good enough to break up Team Penske's dominance at the IndyCar Grand Prix in Indianapolis. If he does it again today, the 22-year-old Rosenqvist could throw quite a party. Rosenqvist edged Dixon with a fast lap of 1 minute, 8.2785 seconds to claim his first pole and become the first non-Penske driver since 2014 to earn the No. 1 starting spot. Dixon was second at 1:08.2979 to make it an all-Chip Ganassi Racing front row. Jack Harvey qualified third at 1:08.3238. Harvey, the English driver who runs a partial schedule for Meyer Shank Racing, made the fast six for the first time. Colton Herta, the American rookie who has one win with Harding Steinbrenner Racing, qualified fourth on Indy's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Ed Jones, the Dubai driver for Ed Carpenter Racing, will start fifth after making his first fast-six. Defending champion and three-time pole winner Will Power settled for sixth. The Australian is the only Penske driver in the first three rows. The biggest challenge Friday was warming up the tires on a chilly, breezy day at the speedway. But if Rosenqvist can deal with the expected rain today, he could add another line to a resume that already includes three top-10 finishes this season.

