Patients face lines on first full day of medical marijuana sales

by Hunter Field | Today at 4:17 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A line of people stand in the rain outside Doctors Orders RX on U.S. 270 east of Hot Springs on Saturday. The dispensary became the first medical marijuana dispensary to serve a patient in Arkansas on Friday, albeit to test software. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

HOT SPRINGS — Hundreds of patients stood in line in the rain early Saturday morning, waiting to buy medical marijuana from the first dispensary in Arkansas to open its doors.

Doctor’s Orders RX, on U.S. 270 east of Hot Springs, attempted to open Friday, but glitches with state-mandated software delayed the first full day of business until Saturday.

The dispensary opened 2 1/2 years after voters approved Amendment 98 to the state constitution legalizing medical marijuana.

Patients had five types of product from which to choose, at a cost of $420 an ounce, plus taxes.

