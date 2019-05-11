Shooting in east Arkansas kills 1, authorities say

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in West Memphis on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 532 S. 19th St. shortly after 10 a.m. in response to a shooting, according to a statement by West Memphis police.

Authorities said the victim, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the statement.