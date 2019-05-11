Reks powers Drillers over Travelers

DRILLERS 7, TRAVELERS 4

Zach Reks hit a home run and a triple, driving in four runs and scoring twice Friday as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Arkansas Travelers 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Cody Thomas hit a home run, singled and scored two runs for Tulsa, which went ahead 6-0 in the second after Jared Walker scored on a wild pitch and Reks hit a three-run home run, his eighth of the season. Thomas' seventh home run of the season was a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Jake Fraley and Chris Mariscal had two hits each for the Travelers. Fraley scored on a wild pitch and Mariscal added an RBI single in the second inning. Fraley added a two-run single in the seventh for the Travs.

Shea Spitzbarth (2-0) got the victory with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Arkansas starter Justin Dunn (2-2) took the loss after allowing 6 runs -- 4 earned -- on 5 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in the first 2 innings.

