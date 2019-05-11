SPRINGDALE 3, BENTONVILLE 0

Springdale scored two goals in the final 3:20 of the first half to pull away from a 0-0 tie, and the Bulldogs (17-2) beat their 6A-West rivals from Bentonville (14-7) for the third time this season to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Bryant.

Nelson Barroso, who scored the winning goal in Friday’s double-overtime victory against Conway, set up Jose Vega with a pinpoint pass off a free kick deep in Bentonville territory, and Vega slipped the ball past Bentonville goalie Evan Shanks to give Springdale a 1-0 lead.