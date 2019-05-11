State's best to step out of their class

The 62nd annual Meet of Champions will take place today at Wolf Stadium on the campus of Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Running events will start at 3 p.m.

Six state champions (classes 1A through 6A) are entered in each event, along with the next 10 best athletes in running and field events, regardless of classification.

North Little Rock senior sprinter Kennedy Lightner will run in the 100- and 200-meter races. Lightner set the overall state record in the 100 on May 3 at Lake Hamilton when he ran a 10.51, 0.1 second faster than the mark set by Texarkana's Fred Rose in 2007.

Lake Hamilton senior pole vaulter Haze Farmer, who broke the overall record of 17 feet, 3 inches on May 3 in the Class 5A state track and field meet in Pearcy by going for 17-31/4, will compete in the pole vault competition along with teammates Michael Harris and Hunter Johnson, as well as Class 1A state champion Rhett Nelson of Trinity Christian. Farmer has signed with Georgia.

Fayetteville senior distance runner Camren Fischer is running in two races, the 1,600 and the 3,200. Fischer, a Princeton signee, won both races in the Class 6A state meet May 3 at Lake Hamilton.

El Dorado senior Breya Clark, the Class 5A record holder in the triple jump at 39 feet, is taking part in four events. Clark will compete in the triple jump, long jump, high jump and 100 hurdles.

Other key athletes who are expected to compete today include Pea Ridge's Cassidy Mooneyhan (pole vault, 100, 200) and Blakelee Winn (long jump, 100 hurdles, 100, 200, 400); Bentonville's Lainey Quandt (800, 1,600, 3,200); and Magnolia's Tavvis Harris (triple jump, long jump).

Sports on 05/11/2019