MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech qualifies for national tournament

Arkansas Tech University finished tied for third in the NCAA Central Region at the Hot Springs Country Club to earn a trip the NCAA Division II National Championship May 19-23 at the Resort in Glade Springs in Daniels, W.Va.

The Wonder Boys shot a 879, tying Ferris State. Lindenwood won the regional tournament Friday with a 870 while Missouri-St. Louis was second at 872.

Henderson State University finished tied for 11th with a 901 and Southern Arkansas University finished tied for 13th at 905.

Individually, Shawn Tsai of Arkansas Tech finished tied for 14th with a 219 (75-70-74). Francois Jacobs (72-71-78) and Andre Jacobs (75-69-77) finished tied for 17th with a 221.

Cameron McRae of Henderson State finished tied for ninth. Kade Johnson of Southern Arkansas finished tied for 27th.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas Tech eliminates SAU in regional

Gaby Vasquez's sacrifice fly scored Bailey Bunch in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and lift Arkansas Tech University to a 4-3 victory over Southern Arkansas University in the Central Region I Tournament in Edmond, Okla., on Friday.

The Golden Suns (46-14) will meet Central Oklahoma at noon today in the regional championship and will need to win twice to advance to the super regionals.

Bunch led off the seventh with a triple setting up Vasquez.

Southern Arkansas (46-13) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning when Hallie Saintignan singled in Rachel Miller. The Golden Suns tied in the bottom of the sixth when Paty Loredo singled in Ashton Sangster.

Bunch led the Golden Suns by going 3 for 3 and scoring twice. Sydnie Henson went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Faith Otts led Southern Arkansas by going 1 for 2 with a home run. Elisa Favela also had a home run.

Kristen Dempsey (16-4) pitched a scoreless seventh to get the victory for Arkansas Tech. Brook Ford-Nelson (1-3) took the loss for Southern Arkansas.

BASEBALL

UAFS stays alive in conference tournament

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith defeated Lubbock Christian 5-3 in the Heartland Conference Tournament in Cleburne, Texas, on Friday.

UAFS scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Kyle Love singled to lead off the inning, and center fielder Travis Young drew a walk from Lubbock Christian starter Ricky Contreras. Second baseman Logan Easley put down a sacrifice bunt, which was thrown away by Contreras. Easley advanced to second, Young to third and Love scored.

Trent Powell flied out to right field to drive in Young, and third baseman Brooks Sunny followed with a RBI groundout that drove in Easley.

After Braden Hayward singled in a run for Lubbock Christian in the fifth, UAFS added two in the eighth when Young singled in Logan Allen and Love scored on Easley's sacrifice fly.

Korbin Polly (5-0) allowed 2 earned runs on 5 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts in 7 innings for the victory.

Sports on 05/11/2019