UCA trustees approve tuition increase of 5%

The cost of attending the University of Central Arkansas will go up next year after the public university's board of trustees became the first this spring to approve next year's budget, including tuition and fees.

Without dissent or discussion, trustees approved the roughly 5% tuition increase during their last meeting of the 2018-19 academic year Friday morning. Trustees also approved a budget of $199,294,476 for the 2019-20 fiscal year, up from $192,820,987 during the current year.

UCA Vice President Diane Newton said she anticipates other public universities will increase their tuition when their boards of trustees meet in the next few weeks.

Last year, at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas public universities did not raise tuition. Instead, they raised only fees. Annual tuition increases had been standard in Arkansas for years prior to last year's freeze.

In the past five years, UCA has raised its tuition and fees 15.2%, from $7,595 during the 2013-14 academic year to $8,751 during the current academic year. That is less than the five-year increases of eight of the nine other Arkansas public universities. Arkansas State University at Jonesboro has increased its tuition and fees 14.6%.

"We just have no choice," board Chairman Bunny Adcock said after Friday's meeting.

Faculty, staff and student representatives did not oppose the tuition increase, expressing their understanding of the university's financial constraints.

The Student Government Association statement, delivered by Executive Vice President Will Teeter, said "many students are opposed to fee and tuition increases," but they "understand the necessity of the increase for support and services that contribute to our success."

The association supported the Scholars Participation fee increase that will go toward supporting the University Scholars Program, which started in 2018 to expand honors programming to more students. It had 30 students in the fall.

The tuition and fee increases will support, among other building projects and facilities upgrades, 1% cost of living adjustments for faculty and staff July 1. The university also has budgeted for a 1% adjustment for faculty and staff Jan. 1, if enrollment projections hold.

University President Houston Davis, who did not receive a 1.5% cost of living adjustment when faculty and staff did in 2018, will get a 1.5% cost of living adjustment in July, bringing his salary to $356,065, and will get another 1.5% adjustment Jan. 1, if enrollment projections hold.

For years, public colleges and universities have raised tuition and fees because of stagnant state funding that doesn't keep up with inflation and other needs, leaders say. That's part of a national trend as colleges battle one another for new student recruits and stare down long-term reductions in high school graduates.

The increased tuition and fees have created student loan debt that now totals more than $1.5 trillion nationwide shared among millions of Americans and is often partially blamed, along with stagnant wages and cultural changes, for declines in home ownership and birth rates.

The cost of college is gaining more attention among U.S. Democratic presidential candidates, who have called for varying levels of free tuition programs and even the canceling of most borrowers' current debt.

"Everything is going up and everyone knows that," Adcock said after the meeting. He said he is "very happy with the way this university is progressing" and noted positive enrollment projections.

Fees that are assessed per credit hour, which include athletics and facilities, will rise from $65.71 to $70.71. Fees that are assessed per semester, which include activity and publication fees, will rise from $118.50 to $128.50.

Tuition per credit hour, for undergraduates during the fall and spring semesters, will rise from $217.43 to $227. Graduate student tuition during the fall and spring semesters will rise from $265.05 per credit hour to $278.80 per credit hour.

The increases approved Friday will mean an undergraduate student taking 15 credit hours each semester next academic year will pay $437 more, a 4.99% increase to $9,188.30 annually. For graduate students taking 12 credit hours, the cost will be $402 more, a 4.88% increase to $8,633 annually.

The increase makes UCA the second-most expensive public university in Arkansas, by tuition and fees, up from the fourth during this academic year. Newton said she wouldn't be surprised if by the end of the spring, and other university systems' trustees meetings, UCA went back to being the fourth most expensive.

The lowest cost is the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, at $7,128, and the highest cost is the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, at $9,439.

Among the fee increases are $0.50 per credit hour for the Student Success fee, bringing the fee total to $1.50, to hire more academic advisers.

The athletics fee is now $19 per credit hour, up from $18. Newton said that was to cover an increase in athletics salaries and an increase in athletic scholarships that must cover higher tuition next year.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has the highest athletic fee, at $22 per credit hour, and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has the lowest at $0.

Room and board, which Newton said was the sixth-lowest among Arkansas' public universities, also will increase about 5%. Room costs per year will rise from $3,760 to $3,948, and board will rise from $3,094 to $3,250. That would move UCA into fifth place.

That means an undergraduate student taking 15 credit hours each semester and living on campus will spend $781 more to do so next academic year, going from $15,605 to $16,386.

Currently, UCA is the fifth most expensive public university in Arkansas in combined tuition, fees, room and board. The increases put UCA in fourth place. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is the costliest at $18,877, and the University of Arkansas at Monticello is the lowest-cost at $14,096.

Trustees also approved room and board increases without dissent or discussion Friday.

During the meeting, Davis delivered a report on UCA's enrollment trends. Enrollment is a carefully watched statistic that universities are increasingly relying on as a source of income -- more students paying tuition, and fees equals more revenue for a university.

The number of full-time equivalent undergraduates and graduates has fallen in the past couple of years. In fall 2018, 8,336 undergraduates and 1,183 graduates were enrolled, down from 8,667 and 1,197 in 2015, respectively. The trend is a drop in freshmen while the numbers of sophomores, juniors and seniors has fluctuated.

The university has to be focused on getting its freshman class back up, Davis said.

More people have applied at UCA each year since 2016, although the number of completed applications has not increased as much. In 2016, 5,059 people partially or completely applied to UCA. In 2019, that number is already 6,033.

The university also has withdrawn more admissions in 2019 than in 2016, about doubling to 725.

UCA expects 6,403 students this fall, up from 6,303 last fall, with increases in both undergraduate and graduate enrollment.

Davis said increases in fundraising have allowed the university to give more scholarship money in recent years.

