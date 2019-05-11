Verlander allows 1 hit in 7 innings as Astros win

ASTROS 3, RANGERS 0

HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander continued his strong start to the season with arguably his best start of the year.

Verlander pitched one-hit ball for seven dominant innings, right fielder Josh Reddick made another leaping catch and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Friday night.

The only hit off Verlander (6-1) was a single by Asdrubal Cabrera to lead off the fifth.

"In a tight ballgame like that, you're kind of on edge the whole time," Verlander said. "One mistake could obviously lose you the ballgame. From the first inning through the seventh, it was a grind. The boys behind me did a great job."

Jake Marisnick homered in the third, and Yuli Gurriel and Robinson Chirinos hit back-to-back solo home runs with two outs in the seventh.

Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve exited in the first inning with left hamstring discomfort after beating out an infield single. He was listed as day to day.

Houston Manager AJ Hinch said Altuve looked uncomfortable at first, and he was working to stretch his hamstring.

"He just said that he felt something in his left hamstring," Hinch said. "He's been evaluated. It doesn't seem serious. We don't know the extent of the injury until we get to tomorrow. He was frustrated, but he made the right decision to alert us of some soreness."

Verlander struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter.

"Big night for him," Hinch said. "He had command of his pitches. He had some stuff left in the tank, too. I think he could have gone out there for the eighth, so really encouraged that he was so in control yet so dominant."

Texas Manager Chris Woodward said Verlander did a good job of mixing up his pitches.

"So many weapons," Woodward said. "He has command of all his pitches, he throws his slider off his fastball and can throw his curve at any time. He doesn't give you much to hit."

Ryan Pressly threw a perfect eighth. Roberto Osuna pitched around a single in the ninth for his 10th save, helped by Reddick.

ANGELS 8, ORIOLES 3 Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, Andrelton Simmons had two RBI and scored twice, and Los Angeles defeated Baltimore.

BLUE JAYS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Randal Grichuk hit a three-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot and Toronto topped visiting Chicago.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 3 Domingo German became the majors' first seven-game winner, Gio Urshela got a key hit and New York beat host Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 14, MARINERS 1 Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run, Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) each added a solo home run, and Boston beat visiting Seattle.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 0 Jake Odorizzi stretched his scoreless streak to 20 innings with seven frames of one-hit ball, Max Kepler and Mitch Garver homered, and host Minnesota beat Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 7, CUBS 0 Gio Gonzalez pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and Ryan Braun homered, helping Milwaukee beat host Chicago.

METS 11, MARLINS 2 Amed Rosario hit a grand slam during an eight-run outburst that marked the Mets' biggest first inning in three decades, and New York routed visiting Miami.

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 1 Starling Marte drove in the game-winner and Trevor Williams allowed one run in seven solid innings as Pittsburgh defeated host St. Louis.

ROCKIES 12, PADRES 2 German Marquez pitched effectively into the sixth inning and had a three-run double in the fourth as Colorado beat visiting San Diego.

BRAVES 2, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a long, tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, and Atlanta overcame Zack Greinke's latest strong start to beat host Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

ROYALS 5, PHILLIES 1 Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and Kansas City beat visiting Philadelphia.

Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

NY Mets 11, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Colorado 12, San Diego 2

Atlanta 2, Arizona 1

LA Dodgers 5, Washington 0

Cincinnati at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 14, Seattle 1

NY Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 3, Texas 0

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Cleveland at Oakland, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1

Sports on 05/11/2019