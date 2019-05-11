Wacaser's home run lifts West into semifinals

BENTONVILLE -- Hallie Wacaser's only concern coming to the plate in the sixth inning was to establish a base with her feet and drive the ball.

Mark her at-bat down as a success.

Wacaser slammed a two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Bentonville West a 5-3 victory over Bryant on Friday in the second round of the Class 6A state softball tournament at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Wacaser's home run came after Bryant took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning on a home run by Allisa Suarez.

Wacaser had three hits, including the high drive to left field that advanced Bentonville West into today's semifinals.

"I knew if I stayed in my legs I could drive it instead of popping up," Wacaser said of her thought process entering the at-bat. "I just knew we needed to take one pitch at a time. With the energy we had, that's what helped us get to that point."

Friday's game was a rematch from last year's tournament when Bentonville West edged Bryant 3-2 to advance to the state championship game against Bentonville.

Bryant (19-12) battled back Friday from a 2-0 deficit and took the lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Emma Wood and Mary Beth Dyson both reached on singles to give Wacaser a chance to bat in the sixth. Dyson hustled down the line to beat out an infield grounder with two outs.

"Hallie is one of those kids who has a chance to hit one out every time she comes up," Bentonville West Coach Anthony Cantrell said. "She came through when we needed it. I tell my kids it's like an old wrestling match. It's a 'leave town' match now. Whoever loses goes home."

Bryant tied the game 2-2 in the fifth with the help of two walks and a mental error when Bentonville West left first base uncovered on a grounder back to the circle. Meagan Chism and Maddie Thompson followed with RBI singles for the Lady Hornets.

Bentonville West (23-3) jumped ahead 2-0 on an RBI single by Ryen Rassi and a sacrifice fly from Honesty Holt that scored Wacaser, who led off the third inning with a single and stole second base.

BENTONVILLE 2, CONWAY 1

Cailey Cochran struck out 13 and allowed five hits to lead Bentonville past Conway.

Bentonville took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when the Lady Tigers (20-7) collected four of their five hits. Megan Crownover, McKenzie Vaughn and Cochran each singled to load the bases. Alleyna Rushing bunted courtesy runner Hallie Robinson home from third, and Vaughn scored on a sacrifice fly by Kenzie Derryberry.

Saige Teague led off the seventh inning with a home run for Conway (19-9). Madeline Bruce hit a one-out single before Cochran struck out consecutive batters to end the game.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 12, FS NORTHSIDE 2

Lauren Lester had three hits and drove in three runs to lead North Little Rock past Fort Smith Northside.

Alexis Hood's two-run single in the second inning snapped a 1-1 tie and started a string of seven unanswered runs for the Lady Charging Wildcats (20-5). Lester had a two-run single in the fourth that gave North Little Rock an 8-1 cushion.

Leadoff hitter Marissa Mitchell belted a pair of doubles, while Hood and Madi Bobbitt had two hits apiece. Katelynn McMahan picked up the win as she scattered five hits and struck out four.

Northside (11-15) picked up a run in the second on Hannah Entrekin's sacrifice fly, then Cailin Massey circled the bases on a single and a three-base error.

CABOT 11, ROGERS 2

Riley Walthall, Aubrey Lee and Grace Neal each hit a home run as Cabot pounded Rogers.

Lee gave Cabot (22-5) a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first before Walthall and Lee belted back-to-back home runs in the third. Neal then doubled the Lady Panthers' cushion with a three-run blast in the fourth.

Lee fell a triple short of the cycle but finished 4 for 4 with 3 RBI. Walthall had three hits and scored three times, while Neal and Smith added two hits apiece in Cabot's 13-hit attack.

Cassie Gonzalez and Courtney Storey each had two hits for Rogers (16-7), which scored its runs in the top of the fifth before Cabot countered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Bentonville West’s MaryBeth Dyson makes a diving catch during Friday’s Class 6A state softball tournament at the Tiger Athletic Complex at Bentonville. Bentonville West defeated Bryant 5-3.

Bentonville West’s Hallie Wacaser (center) celebrates after scoring a home run against Bryant on Friday at Tiger Athletic Complex at Bentonville High School in Bentonville. Bentonville West won 5-3.

