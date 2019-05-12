$25,000 gift makes one mom's day

MOM'S SURPRISE Mother's Day came a little early for one Little Rock woman.

Earlier this month, Tierani Scott, a 25-year-old junior at Philander Smith College and mom to 4-year-old daughter Jaide, was given a $25,000 scholarship by Atlanta rapper T.I. on the VH1 program Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom.

"It has exceeded any Mother's Day I've ever had," Scott says with a laugh.

Scott, a single mom and sociology major, was chosen by the United Negro College Fund and VH1 to attend the taping of the annual Mother's Day tribute in Los Angeles. Along with being a full-time student, she is the founder of Qualified, Unique, Educated, Elegant and Necessary (QUEEN), a nonprofit aimed at empowering girls and women.

Scott, who grew up in North Little Rock, attended the taping with her sister, TraNita Kelley, and got to rub elbows with singers Ciara, Ashanti, H.E.R., actor and co-host Anthony Anderson and other stars. The show originally aired on May 6.

"It was so dope," says Scott, a vocalist with dreams of being a recording artist. "We got to experience everything the celebrities got to experience. I got to be on the red carpet ... and I went on right before Ciara!"

Later, T.I. surprised her from the stage with a $25,000 scholarship.

The rapper, born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., established the scholarship with VH1 and the United Negro College Fund. It is named for his sister, Antoinette "Precious" Chapman, who died Feb. 22 after a car accident in Atlanta.

Talking about the honor, Scott says: "It's every mother's goal to be capable of providing for their child. This has changed my life forever. I definitely won't ever forget this moment, and I will never forget where I come from. It hasn't always been easy, but everything has prepared me for where I'm going."

PEDAL POWER Some Phillips County schoolchildren are about to get new rides.

North Little Rock-based nonprofit Recycle Bikes for Kids, with help from UPS, is hauling 100 bicycles southeast Saturday to give to students at elementary schools in Helena-West Helena, Barton and Marvell.

It's the second year for the Phillips County giveaway, which isn't the only place getting free bikes. About 25 bicycles will be sent to students at Bryant Elementary School this week, says Meg Gholson, Recycle Bikes program director.

"We're hoping to get kids out from in front of the TV over the summer. Riding a bike and enjoying the outdoors is a free, easy activity that will lift your spirits and grant you a sense of independence and freedom."

Volunteers at Recycle Bikes for Kids take donated, used bicycles and fix them up. Since it started in 2008, the group has given away more than 16,000 bicycles, Gholson says.

SundayMonday on 05/12/2019