The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 220 W. 6th St., business, Ohia Poke, 10 p.m. May 1, 2019, cash totaling $200, property valued at $150.
• 614 Center St., business, Premier Lighting Group, 3:45 a.m. May 2, 2019, property value unknown.
72202
• 1603 W. 21st St., residence, Keena Williams, 5:40 p.m. May 3, 2019, property value unknown.
72204
• 3215 W. 15th St., residence, Stella Ahumada, 7 a.m. April 26, 2019, property valued at $2,701.
• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Yamena Roberts, midnight April 29, 2019, property valued at $1,036.
• 10009 Lanehart Road, residence, Kevin Baker, 6:47 a.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $27,226.
• 4503 W. 11th St., residence, Charlotte Pittman, 7:53 a.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $900.
• 3709 Weldon Ave., residence, Peggy Epperson, 9 a.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $644.
• 3201 Walker St., residence, Gilberto Resendiz-Ibarra, 6:59 p.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $450.
• 1608 S. University Ave., business, PCS, 3:20 a.m. May 3, 2019, cash totaling $200, property value unknown.
• 1701 S. Cedar St., residence, Michael Williams, 7:51 a.m. May 3, 2019, property valued at $600.
• 9808 Surrey Drive, residence, Feliex Austin, 10:30 a.m. May 3, 2019, property value unknown.
72205
• 2124 Labette Manor Drive, residence, Shaunte Sparks, 5 p.m. May 3, 2019, property value unknown.
• 9112 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, 5:14 a.m. May 4, 2019, property valued at $200.
• 9815 W. Markham St., business, Fuller and Sons, 5:28 a.m. May 4, 2019, property value unknown.
• 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., business, Kemuri restaurant, 5:42 a.m. May 4, 2019, property valued at $12,500.
72206
• 9 Pickett Dr., residence, Janitze Chaidez, 6 a.m. April 28, 2019, property value unknown.
• 1708 S. Louisiana St., residence, Betti Hamilton, 2:20 p.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $200, property valued at $51.
• 4808 Frazier Pike, residence, Shannon Nash, 9 p.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $1,400.
• 2805 S. Chester St., residence, Austin Gough, 4:45 p.m. May 1, 2019, property valued at $1,300.
72207
• 901 Shamrock Drive, residence, Brooke Wallace, 9 a.m. May 2, 2019, property value unknown.
72209
• 5709 W. 50th St., residence, Reenada Johnson, 7:10 a.m. April 29, 2019, property valued at $1,490.
• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, residence, Levera Fowler, 3:14 p.m. April 29, 2019, cash totaling $41, property valued at $100.
• 5813 Baseline Road, residence, Alexandra Hughes, 9:20 a.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $500, property valued at $1,331.
• 6416 Tulip Road, residence, Robert Dacus, 7 a.m. May 2, 2019, property valued at $400.
• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Rodney McClinton, 4:30 a.m. May 4, 2019, property valued at $750.
72103
• 10220 Sibley Hole Rd., residence, Justin Richie, 7 p.m. May 1, 2019, property valued at $500.
72210
• 29 Nandina Cir, residence, Joshua Sims, 5:09 a.m. May 4, 2019, cash totaling $900, property value unknown.
72211
• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Jasmine Cole, 3 p.m. May 4, 2019, property value unknown.
72212
• 10901 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Contractors, 1 a.m. April 29, 2019, property valued at $10,000.
72227
• 1221 Reservoir Road, residence, Lanaysha James, 1:27 a.m. May 4, 2019, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72114
• 1419 W. 11th St., residence, Laura Baker, 5 a.m. May 6, 2019, property valued at $230.
72116
• 6300 Iroquois Drive, residence, Shaneshina Willis, 2 p.m. May 3, 2019, property valued at $135.
• 3929 McCain Blvd., residence, Afombi Noubiengand, 10 p.m. May 3, 2019, cash totaling $175, property valued at $200.
• 429 McCain Blvd., residence, Rodney Guiden, 9:03 p.m. May 4, 2019, cash totaling $14, property valued at $55.
72117
• 2124 Hwy. 161, business, Sonic, 9:28 p.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $500, property value unknown.
• 125 Marvin St., residence, Anthony Buckelew, 5:10 p.m. May 6, 2019, property valued at $10.
72118
• 4800 MacArthur Drive, business, One Stop, 10:11 p.m. May 1, 2019, cash totaling $400, property valued at $20.
