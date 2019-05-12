The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 220 W. 6th St., business, Ohia Poke, 10 p.m. May 1, 2019, cash totaling $200, property valued at $150.

• 614 Center St., business, Premier Lighting Group, 3:45 a.m. May 2, 2019, property value unknown.

72202

• 1603 W. 21st St., residence, Keena Williams, 5:40 p.m. May 3, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 3215 W. 15th St., residence, Stella Ahumada, 7 a.m. April 26, 2019, property valued at $2,701.

• 9600 W. 36th St., residence, Yamena Roberts, midnight April 29, 2019, property valued at $1,036.

• 10009 Lanehart Road, residence, Kevin Baker, 6:47 a.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $27,226.

• 4503 W. 11th St., residence, Charlotte Pittman, 7:53 a.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $900.

• 3709 Weldon Ave., residence, Peggy Epperson, 9 a.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $644.

• 3201 Walker St., residence, Gilberto Resendiz-Ibarra, 6:59 p.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $450.

• 1608 S. University Ave., business, PCS, 3:20 a.m. May 3, 2019, cash totaling $200, property value unknown.

• 1701 S. Cedar St., residence, Michael Williams, 7:51 a.m. May 3, 2019, property valued at $600.

• 9808 Surrey Drive, residence, Feliex Austin, 10:30 a.m. May 3, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 2124 Labette Manor Drive, residence, Shaunte Sparks, 5 p.m. May 3, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9112 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, 5:14 a.m. May 4, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 9815 W. Markham St., business, Fuller and Sons, 5:28 a.m. May 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., business, Kemuri restaurant, 5:42 a.m. May 4, 2019, property valued at $12,500.

72206

• 9 Pickett Dr., residence, Janitze Chaidez, 6 a.m. April 28, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1708 S. Louisiana St., residence, Betti Hamilton, 2:20 p.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $200, property valued at $51.

• 4808 Frazier Pike, residence, Shannon Nash, 9 p.m. April 30, 2019, property valued at $1,400.

• 2805 S. Chester St., residence, Austin Gough, 4:45 p.m. May 1, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

72207

• 901 Shamrock Drive, residence, Brooke Wallace, 9 a.m. May 2, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 5709 W. 50th St., residence, Reenada Johnson, 7:10 a.m. April 29, 2019, property valued at $1,490.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, residence, Levera Fowler, 3:14 p.m. April 29, 2019, cash totaling $41, property valued at $100.

• 5813 Baseline Road, residence, Alexandra Hughes, 9:20 a.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $500, property valued at $1,331.

• 6416 Tulip Road, residence, Robert Dacus, 7 a.m. May 2, 2019, property valued at $400.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Rodney McClinton, 4:30 a.m. May 4, 2019, property valued at $750.

72103

• 10220 Sibley Hole Rd., residence, Justin Richie, 7 p.m. May 1, 2019, property valued at $500.

72210

• 29 Nandina Cir, residence, Joshua Sims, 5:09 a.m. May 4, 2019, cash totaling $900, property value unknown.

72211

• 1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Jasmine Cole, 3 p.m. May 4, 2019, property value unknown.

72212

• 10901 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Contractors, 1 a.m. April 29, 2019, property valued at $10,000.

72227

• 1221 Reservoir Road, residence, Lanaysha James, 1:27 a.m. May 4, 2019, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1419 W. 11th St., residence, Laura Baker, 5 a.m. May 6, 2019, property valued at $230.

72116

• 6300 Iroquois Drive, residence, Shaneshina Willis, 2 p.m. May 3, 2019, property valued at $135.

• 3929 McCain Blvd., residence, Afombi Noubiengand, 10 p.m. May 3, 2019, cash totaling $175, property valued at $200.

• 429 McCain Blvd., residence, Rodney Guiden, 9:03 p.m. May 4, 2019, cash totaling $14, property valued at $55.

72117

• 2124 Hwy. 161, business, Sonic, 9:28 p.m. April 30, 2019, cash totaling $500, property value unknown.

• 125 Marvin St., residence, Anthony Buckelew, 5:10 p.m. May 6, 2019, property valued at $10.

72118

• 4800 MacArthur Drive, business, One Stop, 10:11 p.m. May 1, 2019, cash totaling $400, property valued at $20.

