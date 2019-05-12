Cubs snap Brewers' win streak with HR in 15th

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2, BREWERS 1 (15)

CHICAGO -- As the ball sailed to the left-field bleachers, Willson Contreras spun and tossed his bat toward the Cubs' dugout. He let his helmet go as he approached the plate, got mobbed by teammates and had his jersey ripped off.

The celebration was a long time coming, following a nine-inning stretch of scoreless ball in the Cubs' longest-ever home game against the Brewers. Contreras' 15th-inning home run gave Chicago a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Contreras turned on a 1-2 pitch from Burch Smith (0-1), sending a long shot to left that lifted the Cubs to their 11th victory in 13 games.

"I feel good. That was something that I put my work on during the offseason," he said. "Just trying to have good at-bats. But right now, I'm more focused on calling a good game."

The Cubs moved back ahead of the Brewers for the NL Central lead after falling into a virtual tie with Friday's 7-0 loss. Milwaukee had its season-high seven-game win streak snapped.

Tyler Chatwood (2-0) struck out seven in four innings to cap a strong effort by the bullpen after Hamels worked seven solid innings.

Hamels gave up a run and three hits in his fourth consecutive no-decision. Seven relievers combined to give up one hit the rest of the way.

Milwaukee's Zach Davies held Chicago to 1 run and 6 hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.54 through eight starts. But the Brewers, who won an 18-inning marathon against the New York Mets one week earlier, couldn't push ahead.

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 1 Jordan Lyles overcame a 30-pitch first inning to combine with four relievers on a two-hitter, and Pittsburgh beat host St. Louis.

METS 4, MARLINS 1 Jacob deGrom ended a five-start winless streak, allowing one run over seven innings to lead New York over visiting Miami.

BRAVES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Brian McCann homered and Johan Camargo also went deep, helping Atlanta beat host Arizona.

PADRES 4, ROCKIES 3 Greg Garcia drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the ninth inning as visiting San Diego beat Colorado.

REDS 5, GIANTS 4 Derek Dietrich singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Eugenio Suarez and Yasiel Puig homered, and the Cincinnati beat host San Francisco.

NATIONALS 5, DODGERS 2 Gerardo Parra's grand slam in the eighth inning helped visiting Washington rally for a victory over Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 9, MARINERS 5 Sandy Leon fouled off an bunt attempt, then hit a three-run home run to cap an eight-run third inning that carried Boston over visiting Seattle.

TIGERS 5-3, TWINS 3-8 John Hicks hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning, Ronny Rodriguez went deep twice and Detroit beat host Minnesota in the opener of a doubleheader. In the second game, C.J. Cron broke open the game with a three-run home run, and Minnesota beat Detroit for a split.

WHITE SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Marcus Stroman was angry when removed from yet another start when he received little run support, and Toronto lost to visiting Chicago.

ATHLETICS 3, INDIANS 2 Matt Olson scored from third base when right fielder Jordan Luplow slipped trying to field a short fly in the ninth inning, lifting host Oakland over Cleveland.

ANGELS 7, ORIOLES 2 Albert Pujols homered twice to increase his total to 641, had 3 RBI and scored 3 runs to help visiting Los Angeles beat Baltimore.

RAYS 7, YANKEES 2 Willy Adames and Ji-Man Choi hit run-scoring infield singles in the sixth and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat visiting New York.

ASTROS 11, RANGERS 4 Gerrit Cole struck out a season-high 12, Aledmys Diaz hit a grand slam while starting in place of injured star Jose Altuve and Houston beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, ROYALS 0 Zach Eflin became the majors' first pitcher with two complete games this season, lifting Philadelphia over host Kansas City.

