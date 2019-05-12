Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the injured list with a mild right forearm strain that’s expected to sideline him for four to six weeks.

RAYS

Glasnow on IL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a mild right forearm strain that is expected to sideline him four to six weeks.

Glasnow left during the sixth inning of Friday night's 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees with tightness in his forearm. An MRI performed after the game revealed the extent of the injury.

"I'm super glad I took myself out, just looking at the MRI and stuff," said Glasnow, who was relieved to learn he will not need surgery. "Of course I'm not excited to be out four to six weeks, but I'm just happy that it's not 16 months.

The Rays said Saturday the right-hander will be shut down from throwing for seven to 10 days, then be re-evaluated. Once he's cleared to resume throwing, Glasnow will need to be built back up to start.

"You never really fully know until he gets right back up and gets going, but we're optimistic from the early reports that it's not anything that's going to keep him out for a substantial amount of time," Manager Kevin Cash said.

Glasnow is 6-1 in eight starts with a league-leading 1.86 ERA.

The Rays announced that catcher Travis d'Arnaud was added to the roster after being obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The team optioned catcher Nick Ciuffo to Class AAA Durham and recalled infielder Andrew Velazquez.

ATHLETICS

Jackson traded

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Edwin Jackson, who helped Oakland reach the playoffs last season by going 6-3 in 17 starts, was traded Saturday to Toronto for cash considerations, the A's announced.

Jackson signed a minor league deal with the A's in April.

In two starts with Class AAA Las Vegas, he was 0-0 with an 8.38 ERA. He also made one start with the Class A Stockton Ports, allowing two runs over five innings.

The move was announced after pregame media availability.

Jackson will set a record by pitching for 14 major league teams when he makes his debut with the Blue Jays.

Jackson made his big league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003 and also pitched for Tampa Bay, Detroit, the Chicago White Sox, Arizona, St. Louis, Washington, the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, San Diego, Miami, Baltimore and Oakland. He was 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA in 17 starts for the Athletics last season, matching Octavio Dotel's record of playing for 13 teams.

PIRATES

RHP Stratton acquired

ST. LOUIS -- The Pittsburgh Pirates have acquired right-hander Chris Stratton, 28, from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.

Stratton was 0-2 with an 8.59 ERA in 5 starts and 2 relief appearances for the Angels, then was designated for assignment on May 7. He attended spring training with San Francisco and was acquired by the Angels on March 26 for pitcher Williams Jerez.

Stratton won a career-high 10 games for the Giants in 2018. He is 15-16 with 1 save and a 5.16 ERA in 55 big league appearances.

Pittsburgh transferred right-hander Nick Burdi (right biceps/elbow pain) to the 60-day injured list on Saturday to make room for Burdi on the 40-man roster.

GIANTS

OF Altherr claimed

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants have claimed outfielder Aaron Altherr off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Altherr, 28, has played in 332 games over parts of six seasons and is a career .222 hitter. He batted .272 and hit 19 home runs in 107 games in 2017, his best season.

Altherr hit .034 (1 for 29) in 22 games with the Phillies this season. He was out of minor league options.

The Giants designated right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore for assignment in a corresponding move Saturday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/12/2019