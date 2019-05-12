GOLF

Every out front

Heavy rain in the Dallas area postponed the start of the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship on Saturday, and when play was suspended because of darkness, Matt Every was in the lead by one stroke. Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. today. Sung Kang, the second-round leader, was in second place. Tyler Duncan, who managed to hit his wife in the head with a ball, was three strokes off the lead in third. Scott Piercy, Sebastian Munoz and Rory Sabbatini were tied for fourth place at five strokes behind. Only 12 players had finished their rounds, which included none of the leaders. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 23rd at 9 under through 13 holes.

Stricker in lead

Steve Stricker birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and held the lead Saturday after three rounds at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala. Bernhard Langer was among three players two strokes back. Stricker, who shot a second-round 64, enters the final round of the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors at 14-under 202. He was 1 over on the front nine on Greystone's Founders Course after his first bogey of the Tradition but birdied all three par 5s on the back nine. Langer, who won the Tradition in 2016 and 2017, shot a 68. David Toms had a 70 and Billy Andrade a 69 for the three-way tie for second. Tom Byrum and Paul Goydos were three shots back. Byrum shot a 66 and Goydos a 69. The weather held out for the second consecutive day after the first round was halted at midday. But more thunderstorms were forecast overnight and throughout the morning today, with leaders scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in a two-tee format. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 1-over 73 and is tied for ninth place at 7-under 209.

Ledesma on top

Nelson Ledesma shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to take a 2-stroke lead into the final round today of the Web.com Tour's KC Golf Classic at Kansas City, Mo. Ledesma's bogey-free round was one of only three during the day. He's at 11-under 205. Kyle Reifers (67) is in second place. Jack Maguire (69), Michael Gellerman (70) and Luke Guthrie (72) are tied for third at 8 under. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-under 71 and is at even-par 216 heading into the final round.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas advances

Rafael Nadal's slump on clay continued with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 loss to ninth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Saturday. It was the third consecutive semifinal elimination for Nadal, adding to his worst start to the clay swing since 2015. Tsitsipas will try to win his third title of the year in a final against top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who defeated Dominic Thiem 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) and will have a chance to tie Nadal for the most titles in Master 1000 tournaments with 33. In the women's final, Kiki Bertens beat two-time Madrid champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4. Nadal, still seeking his first title of the season, had also failed to make it to the final in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, tournaments he had won the last three consecutive seasons. The 20-year-old Tsitsipas converted on his fourth match point to close out the victory against the second-ranked Nadal on the Magic Box center court.

Federer adds Italian Open

Roger Federer has added the Italian Open in Rome to his schedule. A day after his three-set loss to Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open quarterfinals, Federer announced his plans in an Instagram video on Saturday. The Italian Open starts today and Federer has a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed. He'll open against either 37th-ranked Frances Tiafoe or 75th-ranked Joao Sousa. Federer is a four-time runner-up at the Italian Open, which he's never won, making it one of the few significant trophies the 20-time Grand Slam winner hasn't claimed. He skipped the clay swing the past two years to remain fit for the rest of the season. He decided to return this year in preparation for his first French Open appearance since 2015. Roland Garros starts on May 26.

MOTOR SPORTS

Pagenaud wins GP

Simon Pagenaud ended his victory drought Saturday with a splashy move -- complete with rooster tails. The Frenchman made a daring pass through three turns on the second-to-last lap and sped away from Scott Dixon for his third IndyCar Grand Prix victory and first series victory since the 2017 season finale at Sonoma. Pagenaud beat five-time series champion Dixon by 2.0469 seconds. After qualifying eighth, barely avoiding a loose tire from teammate Josef Newgarden during the race and running out of push-to-pass time during a pass of Jack Harvey for second, the Frenchman pulled off the victory. Team Penske has won five consecutive races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 2.439-mile, 14-turn course and Pagenaud and Will Power remain the only drivers to ever win the race. Power also has three victories. Jack Harvey of England wound up a career-best third for Meyer Shank Racing in his first career race in the rain. Matheus Leist of Brazil was fourth -- also his best career finish.

FOOTBALL

Dick Tomey dies

Dick Tomey, the winningest football coach in University of Arizona history, has died of cancer. He was 80. Tomey's family and the university said he died Friday night in Tucson. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in December. Tomey won 95 games against 64 losses and four ties at Arizona while posting 11 winning seasons out of 14 with the Wildcats. He was 183-145-7 overall in 20 years as head coach at Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State. His family said in a statement that Tomey was a "tough as nails coach" who loved competition but who "was always, first and foremost, a people person." He is survived by his wife, Nanci; a son, Rich, and daughter, Angie. The family said a celebration of life will be announced later.

BASKETBALL

Sources: Lakers hire Vogel as head coach

LOS ANGELES — Frank Vogel has agreed to a three-year contract to become the Lakers’ next head coach and Jason Kidd will be on his staff as an assistant, according to people familiar with the Lakers’ decision.

Vogel was previously head coach of the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers. In six seasons as the Pacers’ head coach, Vogel went 250-181 with five playoff appearances. In two seasons with the Orlando Magic, Vogel went 54-110.

Kidd interviewed for the Lakers’ head coaching job in April. While his interview was considered a favor, according to people with knowledge of the situation, he impressed the Lakers’ front office enough that they wanted him on the staff of whomever they hired.

In their negotiations with former Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, the Lakers asked Lue to hire Kidd as part of his staff. Contrary to reports, Lue was never asked to put Kurt Rambis on his staff, according to a person familiar with their discussions. Rambis, though, was part of the group of Lakers’ officials who had strong voices in this process, the people said. The coaching search was led by Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, though the decision ultimately lay with controlling owner Jeanie Buss. Linda Rambis, Buss’ confidante and the Lakers’ director of special projects, was also a significant part of the decision-making process.

Vogel takes over almost one month after the Lakers parted ways with former head coach Luke Walton. The Lakers had previously offered a three-year deal to Lue, but Lue declined that offer. Although Lue thought the Lakers would ultimately make him an offer he was more inclined to consider, they did not.

The Lakers also strongly considered Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams for the job, but never made him an offer. Williams took a job last week as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

