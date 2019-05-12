Offense comes early in Travs' defeat

TEXAS LEAGUE

DRILLERS 7, TRAVELERS 2

The Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers scored all of their runs in the first 1 1/2 innings Saturday, and the Drillers used a five-run first inning to claim a 7-2 victory over the Travelers in front of 4,087 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Travs pitcher Ricardo Sanchez had his second consecutive rocky start. Sanchez walked Gavin Lux to start the game, then gave up a single to Logan Landon to put runners at first and second with no outs. Lux and Landon advanced one base when Cristian Santana grounded out, and Angelo Mora singled to shallow left field to score Lux for a 1-0 lead.

DJ Peters singled to center field to load the bases. Cody Thomas hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch to right field to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Travs responded in the bottom of the first inning. Chris Mariscal reached on a throwing error by Lux, and Dom Thompson-Williams followed with a bunt single. Kyle Lewis flied out to right field for the inning's first out, moving Mariscal to third base and Thompson-Williams to second. Mariscal scored on Jake Fraley's single to right field, and Thompson-Williams came home on Logan Taylor's sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 5-2.

Mora finished 3 for 4 with 3 RBI for the Drillers. Fraley was the only Travs player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.

Sanchez (4-2) took the loss after lasting 4 innings, allowing the 7 earned runs on 6 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. That was after giving up 4 earned runs on 9 hits over 4 innings in a no-decision at Frisco on May 3.

Reliever Nolan Long (2-0) earned the victory for Tulsa after allowing 1 hit with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over his 2 innings of work.

