Police: 3 arrested in east Arkansas slaying

Three men face capital murder charges in West Memphis after they were arrested in a fatal shooting that took place Saturday, authorities said.

Ladarrell Murray, 30, was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 400 block of South Avalon Street, according to a statement by West Memphis police. At roughly 2 a.m. Sunday, a Special Response Team arrested two additional suspects, Kendall Mays, 26, and Cordarrell Murray, 31, in a neighboring unit, police said.

The three suspects are accused of shooting and killing an unidentified victim at 532 S. 19th St. shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The men remained in Crittenden County jail Sunday morning, according to an online jail roster. Each faces charges of capital murder, first-degree battery, aggravated robbery, terroristic act and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond was listed.