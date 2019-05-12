Police say robber vowed not to rob

"I'm not going to rob you today," a man said Friday before robbing a liquor store, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police officers arrested Ceodis Lasker, 31, of Little Rock on charges of robbery and theft of property Friday night after a store clerk said Lasker robbed Round Top Liquor Store, the report said.

The clerk at the liquor store on South Gaines Street told police that Lasker had previously stolen alcohol from the store, the report said.

On Friday, Lasker walked in while the clerk was stocking shelves and said, "You don't have to rush. I'm not going to rob you today," the report said. Then Lasker struck the clerk, grabbed two beers and fled, according to the report.

Lasker was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Child, overflowing tub lead to arrest

A North Little Rock woman faces a child-endangerment charge after a maintenance man told authorities that he found her 2-year-old daughter Tuesday unattended in the bathtub of a flooded apartment, according to an arrest report.

The maintenance man, who works at Shorter College Gardens Apartments at 800 N. Beech St., told authorities that just after 3:30 p.m. he went to the apartment of 20-year-old Shakima Johnson in response to a flooding call, according to the report.

He discovered Johnson's 2-year-old daughter sitting in the bathtub, naked, with the water running, a separate police report states. The floor of the apartment was "covered in water," according to police.

Police said the toddler was released to the care of Johnson's mother.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she remained Saturday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. She is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Her bail is set at $25,000.

Metro on 05/12/2019