Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Nilson Marquez, 33, of 4177 Delmone Lane in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with the intent to deliver. Marquez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Christopher Remington, 47, of 12948 Sugar Mountain Road in West Fork was arrested Friday in connection with terroristic threatening. Remington was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Samuel Galloway, 55, of 1832 S. School Ave. of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Galloway remained in the Washington County Detention Center Saturday on a $1,035 bond.

• David Davis, 44, of 1408 Lawrence Ave. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with the intent to deliver. Davis remained in the Washington County Detention Center Saturday on a $5,000 bond.

• Brandon Buck, 31, of 1901 Prescott Lane in Jonesboro was arrested Saturday in connection with forgery. Buck remained in the Washington County Detention Center Saturday on a $1,000 bond.

NW News on 05/12/2019