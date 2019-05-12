State Division I college baseball roundups

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 9,TEXAS STATE 5

Nick Perez went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored on Saturday, while Ramon Padilla was 2 for 2 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (24-25, 15-10 Sun Belt Conference) earned a series victory over West Division leader Texas State (33-17, 17-9).

The Bobcats scored first on a Will Hollis RBI single in the first inning, but the Trojans tied the game in the bottom of the second when Troy Alexander scored on Padilla's RBI single. An RBI ground out by James Gann and a wild pitch gave UALR a 3-1 lead in the third and a Ryan Benavidez RBI single scored Christian Reyes to make it 4-1.

Texas State rebounded, scoring four times in the fifth inning to briefly take the lead. Hollis hit a two-run double to right field on the first pitch he saw, advanced to third on a passed ball that scored Travon Benton and he scored himself on John Wuthrich's RBI single to left field that gave the Bobcats a 5-4 lead. Coker had an RBI ground out in the bottom of the fifth that scored Perez that tied the game at 5-5. Coker then hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning and scored on Eldrige Figueroa's ground out.

The Trojans finished with 10 hits and left 8 runners on base. Dillon Delgadillo (1-0) earned the victory after allowing 2 walks with 5 strikeouts in his 22/3 innings of relief.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 10-17, ARKANSAS STATE 6-6

Arkansas State University held a 6-3 lead in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader before allowing seven runs over the final three innings, then allowed 14 runs over the first five innings of the second game against Georgia Southern at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro, Ga.

After falling behind in the first game, Arkansas State (25-25, 11-16) took the lead in the second inning. Jaylon Deshazier hit an RBI single, Jacob Jablonski hit an RBI double down the left-field line and Eli Davis hit a two-out, two-run double to right field for a 4-2 lead.

The Eagles got an RBI single in the third inning to cut the lead to 4-3, but the Red Wolves got the run back on an RBI single by Davis in the top of the fourth for a 5-3 lead. Deshazier hit a solo home run on the first pitch he saw with one out in the sixth inning to push the lead to 6-3, but Georgia Southern (29-21, 15-11) got an RBI double from Mason Miller and an RBI single from Blake Evans to make it a 6-5 game. Noah Ledford hit a solo home run and Austin Thompson hit a two-run shot in the seventh to give Georgia Southern the lead for good.

The Red Wolves trailed 2-1 in the second inning of the second game as Sky-Lar Culver scored when Deshazier reached on an error, but the Eagles got the run back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Evans. ASU didn't score again until the seventh inning when Deshazier scored on an error, cutting the deficit to 14-2. They added four runs in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Karsen Reid and a three-run home run from Andrew Leggo.

Deshazier was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored to lead ASU offensively in the first game, while Reid, Leggo and Tyler Duncan had two hits each for the Red Wolves in the second game.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 11, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 3

Third baseman Beau Orlando went 4 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored to lead the University of Central Arkansas (26-23, 16-10 Southland Conference) to a series victory over Abilene Christian (23-25, 10-16) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Tyler Smith had an RBI single that scored Josh Ragan in the first inning. Orlando hit an RBI double and scored when Cole Fiori was hit by a pitch to give UCA a 3-0 lead. Orlando hit his second double in the second inning, scoring Nathaniel Sagdahl for a 4-0 lead.

Abilene Christian made things interesting in the third inning. Luis Trevino hit a one-out, two-run single with the bases loaded that scored Dalton Dunn and Colton Eager, then scored on a double to left field by Dalon Farkas that cut the lead to 4-3.

The Bears took control with a six-run fourth inning. Orlando singled up the middle with one out, then Tanner Wiley and Alonso Bibiano both walked to load the bases. Fiori was hit by a pitch for the second time, which brought Orlando home and pushed the lead to 5-3. Wiley scored on Christian Brasher's single to left-center field, which led to a pitching change. Sagdahl followed that up with a two-run single up the middle, and Jay Anderson added an RBI single that brought the second pitching change of the inning. Anderson scored when Ragan reached on a fielder's choice to give UCA a 10-3 lead.

Sagdahl was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI for the Bears, who finished with 12 hits. Noah Cameron earned the victory after 81/3 innings on the mound.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 05/12/2019