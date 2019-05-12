Thousands earn college degrees

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, like several universities across the state, held commencement exercises over the weekend.

UA had about 3,557 undergraduates and 844 graduate students taking part in various campus ceremonies Friday and Saturday.

Arkansas Tech University handed out about 1,700 degrees during five ceremonies over a three-day period that ended Saturday at John E. Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock held three ceremonies Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. A total of 1,518 students were eligible to participate -- 1,032 undergraduates, 410 graduate students and 76 post-baccalaureate students.

Across the Arkansas River, about 636 students at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College participated in commencement exercises Saturday at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the keynote speaker. Overall, 1,066 Pulaski Tech graduates are receiving degrees or certificates this semester.

In Jonesboro, Arkansas State University conferred more than 2,200 diplomas during two ceremonies in First National Bank Arena on Saturday.

"In the past year, we have talked a lot about the strength of the red wolf in the pack and the strength of the pack in the red wolf," said ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, according to remarks released by the university. "We are all nobler beings when we push aside self-interests and stand for others who cannot stand for themselves."

ASU's athletic teams are called the Red Wolves.

On the UA campus in Fayetteville, new graduates heard words of advice and proudly shared the experience with friends and family during commencement ceremonies.

The celebration also provided an opportunity for some to reflect on the challenges and obstacles that had to be overcome to get there.

One such family was that of Raymond Walter.

Walter, 24, has pursued his academic ambitions while living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that progressively weakens muscles and shortens lives by decades.

He received a doctorate in physics Saturday at UA's all-university commencement held in Bud Walton Arena.

At 18, Walter completed his bachelor's degree in mathematics, physics and economics at UA after enrolling in college at age 15. The physics doctorate is one-half of a long-standing goal, with Raymond expecting this fall to finish up a doctorate in mathematics.

He said he understands his accomplishments make him uncommon. By age 24, others with his condition -- "if they've lived this long," he said -- can be limited in what they do day-to-day, especially if they lack family support.

Walter uses a motorized wheelchair to get around and relies on family, including his father Hal, for help with daily living.

"It's 10 years of very hard work for Raymond and for, frankly, his family," said Hal Walter, 57.

Raymond Walter's mother, Gail, and his girlfriend, Summer Potter, also saw him cross the stage to receive his degree. His future plans involve pursuing various research fellowships and other opportunities, he said.

The family left their farm near Mountain Home about 4 a.m. Saturday to ensure that Walter could take part in the commencement ceremony, Hal Walter said. It was one of many such trips they've made.

Compared with his undergraduate commencement, "it's a calmer sort of appreciation," the younger Walter said. He smiled broadly when he was handed his degree.

W. Chris Hinton-Lee, speaker at UA's all-university commencement, said she was one of five siblings raised in a "poor black family" in rural Mississippi, all of whom went on to earn college degrees.

In 1975, she became the first black woman to earn an architecture degree from UA. She went on to become chief architect at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, rising through the ranks as the first woman and first black to attain top positions in the organization, she said.

But she said that before she got to UA, well-meaning people tried to discourage her. One was her adviser at the Mississippi college she first attended. Her adviser wanted to know if she knew any "lady" or "colored" architects, Hinton-Lee said.

"At that time, I didn't even know any white male architects," Hinton-Lee said.

She credited her success to "bumblebee training" instilled at an early age by her parents, who in their 70s earned college degrees.

Hinton-Lee said her mother taught her that the bumblebee's rotund body and relatively slight wings make it an "impossible" candidate for flight.

"Then she would add, 'but the bumblebee doesn't know this,'" Hinton-Lee said.

The moral, she said, is "if you teach a child that she can do something, and she doesn't know that she can't, then she can."

Hinton-Lee, along with music producer Al Bell, received honorary degrees from UA at the commencement ceremony.

In her talk, Hinton-Lee remarked about the sacrifice of parents who supported the graduates receiving degrees.

Some graduates on Saturday fit both descriptions.

Megan Dean is a mother of three who earned a master's degree in education from UA after more than a decade of teaching in Alma.

"She's been wanting it for a long time, so she's been working hard all this time," said her son, Talon, 11. "She finally has got it. She's just really excited for it, and I'm excited for her."

Dean studied online to attain her degree, said her father, Rodney Sweeney, describing himself as overwhelmed with emotion at his daughter's accomplishment.

Undergraduates took part in ceremonies Friday and Saturday on the UA campus.

"It's a big deal for me and my family," said Griselda Jaimes, 23, of Springdale, as she prepared to take part in a ceremony Friday at Bud Walton Arena.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Kim Needy, a University of Arkansas dean, presents a diploma to Raymond Walter, escorted by his doctoral adviser professor Laurent Bellaiche, Saturday, May 11, 2019, during the University of Arkansas all university commencement ceremony in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Walter received a Ph. D. in physics.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Dr. Joe Steinmetz (left), chancellor of the University of Arkansas, and Mark Waldrip (right), vice chairman of the university board of trustees, present an honorary degree to songwriter and record producer Al Bell Saturday, May 11, 2019, during the University of Arkansas all university commencement ceremony in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

