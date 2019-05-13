4 crises at once spread U.S. thin

President Donald Trump ran for office vowing to extricate the United States from entanglements abroad. But his administration now finds itself juggling security crises with three countries and a trade war with a fourth.

The situations with North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, as well as with China, are partly a function of uncontrollable events. But they are also a result of the administration's choice to apply intense pressure to multiple nations simultaneously rather than prioritize one over the other or take incremental steps.

Those tactics at times have raised the prospect of major breakthroughs, but former policymakers say they also bring a greater risk of crises and miscalculations.

"The president's apparent tendency to brinkmanship brings with it a degree of danger -- and it's even more dangerous when it's combined with a pattern of bluffing," said James Dobbins, a former top diplomat who is now a senior fellow at the Rand Corporation.

Trump administration officials dispute that the president is engaging in any reckless brinkmanship. They point out that Trump and his top advisers primarily voice Washington's desire for peaceful resolutions to the confrontations in North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, and note that he has reinvigorated the diplomatic track with Pyongyang, brokering the suspension of intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

This past week, Trump extended an olive branch to Iran, saying "I'd like to see them call me," even as his top aides lambasted the country and as the U.S. military said it would respond to any attack on American interests with unrelenting force.

"The administration continues to leverage diplomacy, pursue economic pressure, and enforce existing laws to deter malign actors seeking to threaten stability and security," a senior administration official said in a statement. "The United States, though, remains prepared to respond to any threats against America or our allies."

The official defended the efficacy and rationale of the administration's approach. "The United States is responding to legitimate threats against America and our allies and partners with highly effective maximum pressure campaigns," the official said.

But in Asia, progress in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have shown signs of backsliding, as the United States seized a North Korean vessel believed to have been used for evading sanctions and suspended efforts to recover remains of American military personnel killed during the Korean War. Pyongyang, for its part, carried out new short-range missile tests, raising the possibility of a return to intercontinental ballistic missile testing it halted after talks with Trump.

In South America, top administration officials suggested the possibility of military action against Venezuela after a failed insurrection by the U.S.-backed opposition took officials in Washington off guard. The U.S. military sent a hospital ship to the nation's coast while it prepares for contingencies should Nicolas Maduro's government fall.

And a year after Trump pulled out of the Iranian nuclear accord, Tehran announced that it would stop complying with some elements of the agreement, promising to enrich uranium to a higher level than allowed under the treaty. The decision raises the threat of nuclear proliferation in one of the most unstable parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon dispatched a carrier strike group, a bomber force and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East after receiving unspecified intelligence suggesting that Iran could be preparing an attack against U.S. troops or interests in the region.

Trump's top national security officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, have spent most of their public messaging time in recent weeks talking about North Korea, Venezuela and Iran, rather than about any long-term threats posed by Russia or China.

James Carafano, a scholar at the Heritage Foundation, said he didn't see the focus on those three nations as a drift from long-term strategy, but rather as inevitable confrontations.

"A big part of Venezuela is the U.S. showing the Russians and the Chinese it's going to maintain dominance in the Western Hemisphere," he said. "Iran is always part of the mix because it's the chief destabilizer in the Middle East. And North Korea directly threatened the United States."

A senior State Department official said dealing with these brewing crises hasn't taken away from the Trump administration's focus on Beijing and Moscow.

The United States has tried to curb the expansion of Chinese firms such as Huawei and China Mobile. Washington has called out the mistreatment of China's Muslim minority population and blocked certain Chinese investments.

The State Department official noted the wide array of sanctions against Russia for interfering in the 2016 election, poisoning a former Russian spy in Britain and intervening in Ukraine, though the punishments largely came at the urging of Congress. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss administration strategy.

The Trump administration has worked relatively closely with allies on its approach to Venezuela, but it has broken with allies in Europe over Iran and at times has clashed with South Korea over how to handle talks with the Kim regime.

"The world is changing, and the United States' ability to manage things in the way it used to, believing we had the wisdom and the foresight and the resources to tackle all things simultaneously, and other countries were inclined to go along -- that's definitely changed," said Chris Preble, vice president for foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.

Against the backdrop of confrontations with North Korea, Venezuela and Iran, Trump has also been applying economic pressure to China, most recently raising U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Apart from a high-profile strike on Syrian leader Bashar Assad's air force in 2017 over chemical weapons use, and the continuation of operations in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, Trump has largely been skeptical of taking new military actions. Trump has long been a vocal skeptic of American military force abroad, although he and his aides have referenced military action in public remarks.

With China, however, Trump has demonstrated a willingness to employ blunt economic force.

"The one source of some comfort is that Trump does seem to be risk averse when it comes to military action, and I'm sure the U.S. military are reinforcing him in that regard," Dobbins said. "The more dangerous of these situations in the short to medium term is probably the Chinese one, since that's an area where he has been less risk-averse."

Information for this article was contributed by Carol Morello of The Washington Post.

