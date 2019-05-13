Arkansas deputy charged with DWI placed on paid leave

A Northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, leading to him being placed on paid leave while an internal investigation is underway, authorities said.

State police arrested 36-year-old Michael Kyle Dunn, a Newton County sheriff’s office deputy, Sunday afternoon in Boone County following a traffic stop where the deputy reportedly refused a field sobriety test.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Dunn has been with his office for about three years. He said the department put Dunn on paid administrative leave Monday pending the results of an internal investigation.

Wheeler said he didn’t have further details about the criminal charges.

Boone County records show Dunn was released from the jail after posting a $1,400 bond shortly after his arrest.