PINE BLUFF — A Pine Bluff teenager, accused of shooting his mother to death in March, has been formally charged as an adult in connection with the killing.

John Kearney, 16, is accused of fatally shooting his mother, April Juarez, 39, following an argument.

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said that Kearney has been charged as an adult.

Kearney’s next court appearance will be for plea and arraignment either on June 3 or July 1.