China to hike tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:05 a.m. 1comment

BEIJING — China has announced it is raising tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for the latest penalties on its exports announced by the Trump administration.

The Finance Ministry said Monday the penalty duties of 5% to 25% on hundreds of U.S. products including batteries, spinach and coffee take effect June 1.

That followed Trump's increase Friday of duties on $200 billion of Chinese imports from 10% to 25% in a dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Comments

  • BoudinMan
    May 13, 2019 at 8:15 a.m.

    trump now wants to give farmers an additional $15B to the $12B already allocated. Socialism? I thought the repugs were against picking winners and losers. That's what they always accused the previous president of doing. Like everything else this Russian asset in the White House does, it's different because of the "r" he puts after his name. Right, Tom Cotton?
