Developer to renovate downtown Little Rock office building; outline includes living space, shopping, fitness center

Digital renderings of the proposed renovations to the former AT&T building, 1111 W. Capitol Ave. - Photo courtesy of David Jones Companies

A Dallas-based developer that purchased the AT&T building in downtown Little Rock announced it can begin renovations in July to transform the building into a “new generation, high tech space."

Valk Properties Two LLC of Rockwall, Texas, acquired the building, 1111 W. Capitol Ave. in December 2018 for $1.8 million, according to online property records for Pulaski County.

With a height of 10 stories and a square footage of 370,566, the building provides a unique opportunity to develop an “amenity-rich option for tenants and residents,” converting space into living units, businesses and offices near the Arkansas State Capitol and entertainment venues, the company said.

Valk Properties Two said an outline of the redevelopment project includes a new fitness center, restaurants, retail and office spaces, climate-controlled storage and an outdoor space with a landscaped veranda.

The company is also speaking with Gary Dean of Williams and Dean Architects of Little Rock to determine the feasibility of constructing a 750-space parking garage on the site and opening up the building’s core to allow more natural light, according to the release.

In July, AT&T is expected to vacate the building, allowing the new owners immediate access to begin redevelopment, the company said.