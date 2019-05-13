Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Arkansas police officer pleads guilty to misdemeanor drug charge

by Ron Wood / Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:06 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Brian Key

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced, misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in Washington County Circuit Court. A felony charge of tampering with physical evidence was dropped by the special prosecutor.

Key, 42, was sentenced to one year of probation, one day in jail with credit for time served, fined $200 and ordered to pay court costs and fees.

Judge Mark Lindsay ordered Key to continue drug rehabilitation, voluntarily withdraw his law enforcement certification and never seek law enforcement employment again.

Jack McQuary, the prosecutor assigned to the case after local prosecutors recused, told the judge he decided to reduce one charge and drop another because Key had become addicted to prescription opioids, voluntarily entered rehab after his arrest and had no prior criminal record.

McQuary said reducing the felony paraphernalia charge to a misdemeanor reflects that the drug residue was not methamphetamine or cocaine.

Arkansas State Police arrested Key on Dec. 13 in connection with the drug-related offenses. Key had been with the Lincoln Police Department for 15 years. He was fired in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    May 13, 2019 at 3:16 p.m.

    Sad... Sad example of "JUST US" in NWA.
    Once again. Like the Sheriff that chop-shopped the Helo.
    Well... We have a God fearing Constitutional Sheriff in Washington and even Fayetteville has a Hero of the people for Chief.
    The Juris of NWA needs to examine this outrage.
    It is indeed outrageous.
    I hope all the "good" and "righteous" men and women of the Juris Doctorate are paying attention.
    You cannot treat "Profess-sionals" the same as the LAY-man, for, the Professional who professes and lies, suffers much less than the man who admits his guilt under got and lays down his defense.
    This is a reprehensible whore-dom of our civil economy, our "cooperative mercy"...
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    May 13, 2019 at 3:22 p.m.

    crucify the children and let the "free masons" continue their paths unabated.
    its not a good look.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT