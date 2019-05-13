Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspection to affect I-430/I-630 motorists

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Part of the I-430/I-630 interchange is shown in this 2015 file photo.

A routine inspection of a bridge on the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange in west Little Rock will require a lane closing Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the outside lane and shoulder of the ramp from I-630 westbound to I-430 southbound ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled with signs, barricades and traffic barrels.

Metro on 05/13/2019

Print Headline: TRAFFIC ALERT: Inspection to affect I-430/I-630 motorists

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT