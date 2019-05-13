Sections
Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District proposes extending millage to fund new school; early voting begins Tuesday

by Cynthia Howell | Today at 2:42 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE PHOTO: Diesel mechanic Jesse Nix positions a lift Thursday, June 30, 2016 while working on a newly marked bus for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District. The bus is one of 78 moved from the Pulaski County district. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Early voting begins Tuesday for an election asking voters to extend the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District's school tax rate.

The extension of the district's millage rate is designated for raising money to build new schools.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski election also includes two uncontested races for School Board seats. Marcia Dornblaser and Ronald McDaniel are incumbents running for re-election.

Early voting is available on weekdays at the Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St., Little Rock, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 20. Early voting is available Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville.

Statewide, early voting also begins Tuesday for Arkansas school districts that choose to have their annual school board and tax elections this month rather than in November.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

