Jonesboro mayor commits to more transparency after police dog wounded at shooting range

The mayor of Jonesboro issued a statement on Monday assuring the public that changes would be made to the way the local police department handles informing residents.

The planned changes come after a weekend of admonishment from local media outlets.

Mayor Harold Perrin said in a news release that the city must address a perception problem its police department has gained over the past few days after information about a shooting of a K-9 officer was released a week after the incident.

“Unfortunately, a perception has developed that our police department is not fully transparent,” Perrin said. “This has come to my attention through conversations with our residents, but also in opinions expressed by our local news media, KAIT-TV and The Sun newspaper.”

Bill Campbell, spokesman for the city, said the mayor was unaware that a K-9 officer was shot by another officer last month, and he talked to the police chief about the issue on Monday morning.

“We realized that there is an error in not reporting the incident and that we couldn’t sit back and have attacks on our police department,” Campbell said. “We also acknowledged that perception could become reality if we don’t speak up.”

Perrin said the communication breach between the police department and the public has caused them to immediately take steps to reevaluate and if necessary update their interdepartmental communication protocols.

“Step 1 is that I have instructed that from here forward, all incident reports will be available to the public via the Jonesboro Police website, JonesboroPolice.com,” Perrrin said in a news release. “This is a small change, but it’s an effort to ensure the public understands what JPD and your city government does and why we do it.”

Campbell said there isn’t a set date for the system to go into effect.

Police Chief Rick Elliott acknowledges recent events have given the public a possible negative perception of the department.

“I remain confident in our practice of releasing initial reports without ongoing investigative information, as all our legal counsel has supported,” Elliott said. “But I believe this incident, and the missteps that followed it, deserve and demand a review of our communications practices.”

The mayor’s comments comes after the Jonesboro Police Department released a statement Thursday that mentioned a police department dog was shot by an officer last month in an incident at a shooting range.

The incident came to light in an article published by NEA Report, an online news site in northeast Arkansas.