Police Beat

LR man shot at car,house, police say

Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting at a vehicle and later the vehicle owner's Little Rock home on Saturday, according to a police report.

Officers said Omar Avalos fired at the vehicle as the driver slowly passed his house on Hanover Drive in Little Rock. Avalos told officers that he had an AK-47 when he fired at the car, police said. Avalos later walked around the corner and shot at the man's house on Westmont Circle, according to police. Several bullets struck the home and another home on the street.

Before the shooting, three cars were involved in a chase through the neighborhood, police said. Avalos exited a gold Cadillac sedan and then fired shots at the car that passed his home, according to police.

Avalos is charged with committing a terroristic action.

Officer arrests manaccused in chase

A Little Rock man is accused of fleeing from an officer Saturday evening, according to a police report.

Ray Dozier, 34, passed an officer on Interstate 630, the officer reported. Dozier was speeding and using lanes improperly, the officer said. The officer said he activated his emergency lights and signaled for Dozier to pull over. Dozier did not do so, and he later failed to obey at least one stop sign and continued to speed through city streets and highways, the officer said.

The officer arrested Dozier at 5:20 p.m. Dozier's charges included reckless driving and possession of a controlled Schedule I drug.

Metro on 05/13/2019