GOLF

Kang wins Nelson

Sung Kang made a 23-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to take the lead for good at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship at Dallas and held on for his first PGA Tour victory on a 27-hole Sunday at Trinity Forest. That was the second of three consecutive birdies for Kang, the 31-year-old South Korean who lives in North Texas. In his 159th career PGA Tour start, Kang closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 23 under and beat Matt Every and Scott Piercy by two strokes. Every finished with a 66. Piercy, also in the final threesome, finished a bogey-free tournament with a 64. Brooks Koepka, the world's No. 3-ranked player who now goes to Bethpage to defend his PGA Championship title, was fourth at 20 under after a 65.

Tradition final today

The final round of the Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Ala., barely got underway Sunday before play was suspended because of thunderstorms. Four and a half hours of steady rain later, PGA Tour Champions officials postponed the round until today. Play resumes with an early two-tee start. A handful of players got in one hole Sunday before having to leave the course. The leaders haven't started the final round of the first of five senior major championships. Steve Stricker holds a two-stroke lead at 14-under 202. The course was deluged by nearly an inch of rain Sunday morning.

Gellerman takes Classic

Michael Gellerman shot a bogey-free 69 on Sunday to win the Web.com Tour's KC Golf Classic in Kansas City, Mo., by one stroke with an 11-under 277. Play was delayed three times Sunday by rain. Harry Higgs (68) and Nelson Ledesma (73), Saturday's third-round leader, were tied for second. Henrik Norlander and Paul Haley II were one stroke back in fourth place. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71 and was tied for 44th.

Kinhult claims Masters

Marcus Kinhult birdied the final two holes to claim his first European Tour title after a tense finish to the British Masters on Sunday at Southport, England. Kinhult shot a 2-under 72 and finished at 16-under 272 overall. His chance almost disappeared when he surrendered a one-shot lead with bogeys on the 15th and 16th, but the 22-year-old Swede recovered to finish a shot ahead of defending champion Eddie Pepperell (66), Matt Wallace (71) and Robert MacIntyre (68). Pepperell had set the clubhouse target on 15 under before MacIntyre produced a stunning eagle-birdie finish to join him at the top of the leaderboard. A four-man playoff looked on the cards when Kinhult birdied the 17th and playing partner Wallace missed from four feet, but after Wallace also missed for birdie on the last, Kinhult holed from 12 feet to seal the victory.

TENNIS

Djokovic adds Madrid

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win his third Madrid Open title on Sunday, tying Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 trophies with 33. It was the second title of the season for the top-ranked Djokovic, adding to his triumph in the Australian Open. He hadn't won in Madrid since 2016, with his other title in the Spanish capital coming in 2011. Nadal and Djokovic have five more Masters 1000 titles than Roger Federer, third in the all-time list. The Serb broke Tsitsipas early in the first set and late in the second to comfortably close out the match at the Magic Box center court, securing his 14th clay title -- and 74th overall -- without dropping a set.

Rome teen advances

Local teenager Jannik Sinner rallied to beat American veteran Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the Italian Open on Sunday in Rome. In his Masters Series debut, Sinner, 17, saved a match point when he trailed 2-5 in the final set, winning five consecutive games to close it out in front of a partisan crowd on a rainy day at the Foro Italico. Sinner is the youngest player in the top 400 of the rankings at No. 262. He'll next face eighth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is fresh off an appearance in the Madrid Open final. Earlier, Nikoloz Basilashvili took advantage of a close call in the second-set tiebreaker to defeat Marton Fucsovics 6-1, 7-6 (2). Also, Philipp Kohlschreiber eliminated Gilles Simon 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 after a long rain delay during the first set. Italian wild card Matteo Berrettini beat Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-4 and will next face 2017 champion Alexander Zverev.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton wins in Spain

Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to win the Spanish Grand Prix at Montmelo, Spain, for a third consecutive year on Sunday, securing a fifth one-two finish for Mercedes to start the Formula One season. Hamilton's third victory of the campaign let him take the championship lead by seven points over Bottas, who had entered the race with a one-point advantage. Max Verstappen was third in his Red Bull, in front of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. It was the five-time and defending champion's 76th career victory. Only Michael Schumacher has more with 91. As opposed to his victories here in 2017 and 2018 from pole position, Hamilton had to overtake pole-sitter Bottas. Once in front, he cruised through the race's 66 laps of the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit without a challenge.

SOCCER

U.S. beats Panama

Gio Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored his fifth goal of the tournament as the Americans beat Panama 3-0 on Sunday and qualified for the Under-17 World Cup. Gianluca Busio put the U.S. ahead in the 54th minute with his fifth goal at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship at Bradenton, Fla. Reyna scored in the 60th and Ricardo Pepi added a goal in the 75th. The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF semifinals against Canada on Tuesday night. The Americans have qualified for 17 of 18 FIFA Under-17 men's competitions. The Under-17 World Cup will be played in Brazil from Oct. 5-27. The tournament originally was scheduled for Peru but was moved to Brazil by FIFA in March.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins sign Walton

Running back Mark Walton, arrested three times this offseason by police in Miami, has signed with his hometown Dolphins. Walton tried out this week, and Coach Brian Flores said he was aware of the legal issues. "I think people deserve a second chance," Flores said Saturday. "I don't want to judge people based on one incident, two incidents." Walton was drafted in the fourth round a year ago by the Cincinnati Bengals and played mostly on special teams in 2018. They released him in April shortly after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon. Walton also was arrested in February on a battery charge after police say he got into an argument about a parking situation. He also was charged with marijuana possession in January.

Eagles add QB Kessler

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding another quarterback. Cody Kessler, a former starter in Cleveland, will sign with the Eagles on Monday, according to a league source. NFL Network first reported the news. Kessler, who turned 26 on Saturday, was a 2016 third-round pick by the Browns after starring at USC. He eventually was traded to Jacksonville, where he started four games last season while throwing for 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and completing 64.9 percent of his pass attempts. The Jaguars split those four games and released Kessler on Thursday. In Philadelphia, Kessler joins a quarterback room that already includes Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Clayton Thorson and Luis Perez, who played in the AAF and competed in last week's rookie minicamp.

