Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot, father seriously injured in Hot Springs shooting

A 23-year-old man was killed and his father was seriously injured in a shooting late Sunday in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Officers arrived at a home on Lily Ruth Court shortly after 11:45 p.m. to investigate a report of gunfire, according to a news release by Hot Springs police. Authorities said they found two gunshot victims: Donald King, 50, and his son, Donyell King, 23.

Police said the two were transported to a local hospital, where Donyell King died. Donald King was listed in serious condition at the time of the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said detectives are pursuing several leads.

No information about a suspect or motive was released.

Check back for further details.