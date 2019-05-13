Ryu carries no-hitter into 8th; Dodgers blank Nats

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, NATIONALS 0

LOS ANGELES -- Hyun-Jin Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Corey Seager hit a grand slam and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series that featured three shutouts.

Nationals newcomer Gerardo Parra, who hit a grand slam Saturday night, played spoiler at Dodger Stadium again by breaking up Ryu's no-hit bid with one out in the eighth. Parra drove the left-hander's 105th pitch deep to left-center, where it bounced on the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double that ended up being Washington's only hit of the day.

Prior to that, the lone Nationals baserunner was Brian Dozier, who walked with one out in the fourth.

Ryu (5-1) struck out 9 in 8 innings and threw a career-high 116 pitches, 79 for strikes. He tossed a four-hit shutout in his previous start Tuesday against Atlanta.

It was the second time Ryu carried a no-hitter into the eighth at Dodger Stadium. He held Cincinnati hitless in 2014 until Todd Frazier led off the eighth with a double.

Seager broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth with his second career slam. He also had an RBI in the second inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Cody Bellinger with the first Dodgers run.

Bellinger backed Ryu with an outstanding defensive play that preserved the no-hit bid in the sixth. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg appeared to hit a line-drive single to right field, but Bellinger grabbed the ball on one hop and fired to first base in time to get Strasburg.

Washington challenged the call, but it stood after a replay review.

Anthony Rendon flied out to the left field warning track, just in front of the short wall, to end the top of the seventh.

Strasburg (3-3) didn't allow a hit until Turner singled with one out in the fourth. He scored on Alex Verdugo's grounder.

Strasburg yielded 2 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings. He struck out seven.

PIRATES 10, CARDINALS 6 Josh Bell homered and drove in a career-high five runs and Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double to lead visiting Pittsburgh over St. Louis.

ROCKIES 10, PADRES 7 Charlie Blackmon homered twice, Antonio Senzatela pitched effectively into the seventh inning and host Colorado hung on to beat San Diego.

GIANTS 6, REDS 5 Pablo Sandoval homered and doubled in his second three-hit game this season, scoring the go-ahead run on Kevin Pillar's two-out single in the eighth inning to lift San Francisco over visiting Cincinnati.

BRAVES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Max Fried pitched five effective innings after leaving his last start early, Johan Camargo hit an early two-run single and Atlanta beat host Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, ANGELS 1 Chris Davis homered in his return to the cleanup spot in the Orioles' batting order, helping Baltimore beat visiting Los Angeles.

RED SOX 11, MARINERS 2 J.D. Martinez hit two home runs, rookie Michael Chavis drove in five runs and host Boston beat Seattle for a three-game sweep.

WHITE SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 1 Lucas Giolito won his second consecutive start, Tim Anderson and Yonder Alonso homered, and visiting Chicago beat Toronto.

YANKEES 7, RAYS 1 Masahiro Tanaka outpitched reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and New York beat host Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 5, TWINS 3 Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a two-run home run, to lead visiting Detroit past Minnesota.

ASTROS 15, RANGERS 5 George Springer was 5 for 5 with 4 RBI and a pair of home runs, leading host Houston to a rout of Texas.

INDIANS 5, ATHLETICS 3 Roberto Perez hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning and visiting Cleveland beat Oakland.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, ROYALS 1 Cole Irvin was outstanding in his major league debut and Philadelphia scored six times in the fifth inning to beat host Kansas City.

