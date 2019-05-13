State Division I baseball roundup

SUN BELT

TEXAS STATE 13,

ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 9

Texas State jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning, then scored six runs in the last two innings to outlast the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Ryan Benavidez and Eldrige Figueroa each had three hits for the Trojans (24-26, 15-11 Sun Belt). Benavidez had two RBI, and Figueroa reached base every time he came to the plate, going 3 for 3 with a walk and 2 runs scored. Nick Perez went 2 for 3.

Texas State (34-17, 18-9) chased UALR starter Jose Torres after one out during its five-run scoring binge in the top of the first.

UALR responded in the bottom half of the inning. James Gann singled to score Benavidez before Troy Alexander's sacrifice fly brought in Riley Pittman to make the score 5-2.

The Trojans tacked on another run in the second but missed an opportunity to do more damage when Christian Reyes grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.

Texas State took a 7-3 lead in the third inning, and UALR responded with two runs in the fifth using back-to-back-to-back doubles from Figueroa, Reyes and Benavidez.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN 11, ARKANSAS STATE 6

Georgia Southern took an 8-0 lead through two innings en route to the victory over Arkansas State University at Jack Stallings Field in Statesboro, Ga.

The Red Wolves (25-26, 11-16 Sun Belt) rallied over the next two innings, scoring six unanswered runs. Kyle MacDonald ignited the Arkansas State offense when he filed out to left field to drive in Alex Howard. The Red Wolves pulled within 8-3 when Justin Felix hit a two-run double to center field, bringing across Sky-Lar Culver and Drew Tipton.

Back-to-back passed balls by Georgia Southern (20-21, 16-11) allowed Howard and Karsen Reid to come home as the Red Wolves made it 8-6. Georgia Southern got two runs back in the home half of the fifth to extend its lead to 10-6.

Felix finished the day 2 for 5 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI, and Tipton finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, a double and a run. Culver went 2 for 5 with an RBI, a double and a run.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 4

University of Central Arkansas Coach Allen Gum won his 500th career game as the Bears defeated Abilene Christian at Bear Stadium in Conway for a sweep of their Southland Conference series.

Gum is the winningest coach in UCA history and the fourth-winningest coach in Southland Conference history behind Lamar's Jim Gilligan, Texas-Arlington's Butch McBroom and Louisiana Tech's Pat Patterson.

Senior designated hitter Tanner Wiley went 4 for 5 with an RBI and 2 runs scored, and junior shortstop Christian Brasher went 3 for 3 with 6 RBI for the Bears (27-23, 17-10 Southland), who won their seventh conference series.

Brasher's bases-clearing double down the right-field line drove in three runs to put UCA up 6-1.

Junior left fielder Cole Fiori went 2 for 2 and scored 4 runs.

Conner Williams (3-1) got the victory, allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 3.

