TRACK AND FIELD

ASU women win Sun Belt title

The Arkansas State University women won the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championship on Sunday while the men finished second in Jonesboro.

The ASU women claimed their first outdoor conference title since 2015. The Red Wolves finished with 155 points while Texas State was second with 128. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished 11th with 12 points.

Caitland Smith won the 100-meter dash in 11.25 seconds and the 200 in 23.25 seconds. She ran on a 400 relay team with Jonae Cook, Kerra Williams and Osereme Erwele that won with a school-record time of 44.70 seconds.

Imani Udoumana won the triple jump by clearing 41 feet, 7 3/4 inches. Grace Flowers won the discus throw at 182-8.

The men finished with 117 points while Texas State won with 122.5. UALR finished last among 10 schools with seven points.

Individually, Tiaan Steenkamp was the only Red Wolves athlete to win an event when he won the high jump by clearing 7-1/4. Finishing second for the Red Wolves were Jermie Walker in the 400 (47.39), Heinrich Hebst in the 1,500 (3:52.61), Michael Carr in the pole vault (17-11 3/4) and Hayden Hampton in the decathlon with 6,976 points.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas headed to Stillwater, Okla.

The University of Arkansas will participate in the Stillwater Regional on Thursday through Saturday.

The Razorbacks (38-18) will meet Tulsa (35-18) at 6 p.m. Thursday in the double-elimination regional. The other two teams in the regional are No. 13 overall seed Oklahoma State (39-14) and BYU (29-24), which will play at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sports on 05/13/2019