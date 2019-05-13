Walton is catalyst as Travelers rally

Donnie Walton capped a three-hit day with a game-winning single in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Arkansas Travelers overcame a 6-3 deficit to topple the Tulsa Drillers 7-6 on Sunday in front of 5,023 announced at Dickey-Stephens Park.

After committing outs in his first two at-bats, Walton led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and the Travs down 3-2. Evan White followed with a single, and Walton scored on third baseman Cristian Santana's error with two outs to tie the game at 3-3.

After the Drillers scored three runs in the top of the seventh, Walton's single scored Aaron Knapp in the bottom of the inning to pull the Travs within 6-4.

Arkansas tied the game in the bottom of the eighth despite the first two batters making outs. Jordan Cowan drew a two-out walk, and Chris Mariscal hit his second home run of the season to tie the game at 6-6.

Walton's game-winning hit in the 11th drove in Mariscal with two outs.

Reliever Robinson Leyer (1-0) picked up the victory with two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

Walton finished 3 of 6 with 2 RBI and 1 run scored. White also had three hits.

TULSA AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Landon, cf 4 1 0 0 Walton, ss 6 1 3 2

Estevez, ss 4 1 2 0 White, 1b 5 1 3 1

Santana, 3b 5 0 1 1 T-Willims, dh 5 1 1 1

Mora, dh 5 1 2 1 Fraley, cf 5 0 0 0

Peters, rf 5 1 1 0 Taylor, 3b-rf 4 0 1 0

Thomas, lf 5 0 2 0 Cowan, 2b 3 1 0 0

McKinstry, 2b 4 1 0 1 Zamarlli, rf 3 0 0 0

Walker, 1b 5 0 1 0 Mariscal, ph 2 2 1 2

Berman, c 4 1 3 2 Odom, c 4 0 0 0

Knapp, lf 4 1 0 0

TOTALS 41 6 12 5 totals 41 7 9 6

Tulsa 000 021 300 00 -- 6 12 1

Arkansas 200 001 120 01 -- 7 9 1

DP -- Arkansas 2. E -- Santana, Fraley. LOB -- Tulsa 14, Arkansas 9. 2B -- Thomas, Peters, Taylor. HR -- Thompson-Williams (6), Mariscal (2), White (2). SAC -- Odom, McKinstry. SB -- Mora. CS -- Walker.

TULsa IP H R ER BB SO

White 52/3 5 3 2 1 7

McCreery 2 1 2 2 2 1

Boyle 2 2 1 1 1 5

Kasowski L, 2-1 1 1 1 0 0 2

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Misiewicz 42/3 5 2 2 2 5

Grotz 11/3 3 1 1 0 2

Jaskie 0 0 3 3 5 0

Gillies 3 2 0 0 2 2

Leyer W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 2

Jaskie pitched to 5 batters in the seventh.

WP -- Gillies Umpires -- Home: Hernandez; First: Wallace; Third: Davis. Time -- 3:50. Att -- 5,023.

Sports on 05/13/2019