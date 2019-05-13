Work on U.S. 67/167 to pause traffic in central Arkansas

Work on a $79.2 million project to widen a 4.2-mile section of U.S. 67/167 north of Jacksonville will require lane closings that include halting all traffic in one direction for 15-minute intervals Monday night lasting into Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Vandenberg Boulevard and Coffelt Road from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Coffelt Road and Arkansas 5 in Cabot from 8 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday, also weather permitting.

The work on overhead signs will require all traffic in one direction to be stopped for 15-minute intervals, the department said.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signs, with assistance from the Arkansas State Police. Advance warning signs will be placed to notify traffic approaching the closures. Motorists should find alternate routes to avoid the lane closings, the department said.