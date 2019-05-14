Hot Springs woman arrested in theft from school district

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman was arrested on a felony warrant Friday afternoon in the embezzlement of over $38,000 from the Hot Springs School District over the course of a year while she was employed there.

Danielle N. Pitts, 38, who lists a Pleasant Street address, surrendered at the Hot Springs Police Department shortly before 3:30 p.m. and was charged with theft of property over $25,000, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Pitts, who lists no previous criminal history, was later released on $5,000 bond.

Pitts is listed as a school secretary/bookkeeper on the Hot Springs School District website. According to the arrest report, Pitts was unemployed at the time of her arrest Friday.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on April 22, Stephanie Nehus, superintendent of the school district, filed a report with police alleging a theft of money from the district. She stated that Lloyd Jackson, assistant superintendent, was contacted by an employee, identified as Pitts, who asked him to meet with her at her residence.

About 11:15 a.m. that same day, Jackson met with Pitts, who told him she had stolen $39,000 from the activity account gate money, authorities said. Later that day, Pitts met with Taryn Echols, the high school principal, and Rodney Echols, the athletic director, and told them about the thefts and gave them cash forms and checks that had not been deposited, the affidavit says.

Pitts stated she had only taken the money received from the gate receipts, authorities said. An audit revealed that between May 31, 2018, and March 29, 2019, currency was taken from the athletic event gate receipts, Art Club, Beta Club and senior dues, for a total amount of $38,270, the affidavit states.

