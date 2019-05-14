Lincoln ex-chief of police guilty

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Lincoln Police Chief Brian Key pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County Circuit Court to a reduced, misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphaernalia. A felony charge of tampering with physical evidence was dropped.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Key, 42, to one year of probation and one day in jail with credit for time served, fined him $200, and ordered him to pay court costs and fees.

Key agreed to continue drug rehabilitation, voluntarily withdraw his law enforcement certification and never seek law enforcement employment again as part of his plea agreement. Key had been with the Lincoln Police Department for 15 years.

Jack McQuary, the special prosecutor assigned to the case after area prosecutors recused, told the judge he decided to reduce one charge and drop the other because Key had become addicted to prescription opioids, voluntarily entered rehab after his arrest and had no previous criminal record.

McQuary said reducing the felony paraphernalia charge to a misdemeanor reflects that the drug residue was not methamphetamine or cocaine.

Arkansas State Police opened an investigation into possible mishandling of evidence in Lincoln on Sept. 25.

The arrest report said Key had been taking prescription medicine from people under the pretense of placing it in the city's drug take-back box. Surveillance video showed Key removing something, possibly prescription pills seized during a traffic stop, from a drawer in the Police Department and removing an envelope with drug paraphernalia from an officer's locker.

State police arrested Key on Dec. 13. Key altered, destroyed, suppressed, removed or concealed records or other items with the purpose of impairing an investigation, according to the arrest warrant. Key possessed drug paraphernalia in October with the purpose of using it for a controlled substance, according to the warrant.

Lindsay agreed Dec. 17 to grant a request by prosecutor Matt Durrett to appoint McQuary special prosecutor, according to court records.

Durrett's motion said a special prosecutor was needed to avoid any appearance of impropriety because of the working relationship between his office and the Lincoln Police Department, as well as a previous working relationship with Key.

Key was named police chief Aug. 22. Mayor Rob Hulse fired Key on Oct. 27.

Metro on 05/14/2019