Pompeo surprises EU meeting to talk on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (center) arrives for a meeting of the U.S. and the European Union at the Europa building Monday in Brussels.

BRUSSELS -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with European foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday to push for a united trans-Atlantic front against Iran and its nuclear program. But he failed to bend attitudes among leaders who fear the United States and Iran are inching toward war.

The Europeans urged the United States and Iran to show restraint amid fears of tensions tipping them easily into armed conflict, while Pompeo briefed his counterparts on the threats Washington sees emanating from the Islamic Republic.

The foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany, joined by the European Union's foreign policy chief, made the appeal after Saudi Arabia said two oil tankers were sabotaged Sunday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, one as it was heading to pick up Saudi oil for delivery to the United States.

Washington has warned shipping companies that "Iran or its proxies" could be targeting maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf region and said it was deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers there to counter threats from Tehran.

Pompeo's last-minute decision to visit the European Union capital, announced as he boarded a plane from the United States, set up a confrontation between the top U.S. diplomat and his European counterparts, who have been scrambling to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal last year. At least one, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, said he feared that unintentional escalation from the United States and Iran could spark a conflict -- a statement that appeared to assign equal culpability to Washington and Tehran.

"We are very worried about the risk of a conflict happening by accident, with an escalation that is unintended really on either side but ends with some kind of conflict," Hunt told reporters. "What we need is a period of calm to make sure that everyone understands what the other side is thinking."

President Donald Trump's administration has called for "maximum pressure" on Iran. The EU's chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini, reached for a different extreme after meeting with Pompeo on Monday.

Pompeo "heard clearly" in Brussels that "we are living a crucial, delicate moment, where the most responsible attitude to take is, and we believe should be, that of maximum restraint and avoiding any escalation on a military side," Mogherini said.

European leaders agree with the United States that Iran's developing ballistic missile program and its belligerent behavior are problematic. But they differ about whether that means the nuclear deal -- a key part of President Barack Obama's foreign policy legacy -- should be scrapped. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the Europeans underlined to Pompeo the agreement's importance.

"I don't see that there's a better one, or any proposals for a better agreement," Maas said. "That's why I think it's responsible to hold onto what one has and do everything to prevent the situation there from escalating further."

Pompeo was rebuffed on even some basic requests in Brussels. European diplomats haggled over how much to accommodate him while his plane sped across the Atlantic. Although Mogherini managed to find time, initially she said she had a busy day and that the pair would talk "if we manage to arrange a meeting." The top diplomats of Britain, France and Germany agreed to meet one-on-one with Pompeo but, citing scheduling difficulties, would not allow the Americans a group meeting.

U.S. diplomats downplayed talk of a split.

"No, no, this was great," Pompeo told Mogherini after she appeared to apologize for not meeting collectively while they posed for pictures together.

"You had a busy day," he said.

"We agree on much more than we disagree. That continues to be the case," said Pompeo's top Iran adviser, Brian Hook. "We share the same threat assessment. We are very concerned about Iran's -- a lot of the multiple threat streams that have been reported over the last three or four days."

Pompeo scrapped a day of mostly ceremonial events in Moscow on Monday in favor of the Brussels stopover. He plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort of Sochi today.

Diplomats familiar with Pompeo's conversations in Brussels said little new ground was covered, with each side repeating talking points about whether the nuclear deal is worth preserving.

"I once again made it clear that we are concerned about developments and tensions in the region," Maas said after meeting with Pompeo.

