Police Beat

Sherwood man held in auto break-ins

A man was arrested early Monday after he was caught breaking into two vehicles in Sherwood, police said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department said they were called to 100 block of Plumdale Drive after a caller noticed a man was inside his vehicle. Police said that when they detained Andrew Arrick Ragan, 18, of Sherwood he was holding a religious book and perfume, which two residents claimed belonged to them. Officers said it appears Ragan used two flashlights to break into the vehicles.

Ragan was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony breaking or entering, nine misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving and two counts of misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime.

Parolee faces new counts after search

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after a parole search of her home uncovered methamphetamine, police said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said they responded to 2905 E. Broadway to conduct a parole search of Belinda Hanke, 38, of North Little Rock. During the search, deputies said, they located 19 grams of meth in Hanke's purse and a drug pipe on her person.

Hanke was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of meth with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Desk on 05/14/2019