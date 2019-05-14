UA golf puts itself in strong position

A sizzling back nine, set off by a couple of eagles from freshman Julian Perico, got the University of Arkansas men's golf team off to a hot start as the Razorbacks went off from the No. 10 tee at the NCAA Austin Regional.

Arkansas had a team score of 8 under par early in the round before settling for a 2 under and fourth place after Monday's opening round at the University of Texas Golf Club.

UA Individual scores Julian Perico 31-36—67 Tyson Reeder 35-35—70 William Buhl 36-35—71 Luis Garza 39-35—74 Mason Overstreet 37-37—74 Team scoers Pepperdine 278 -6 Texas 278 -6 TCU 280 -4 Arkansas 282 -2 Clemson 283 -1 6t. Southern California 290 +6 6t. Marquette 290 +6 San Jose State 291 +7 9t. Missouri-Kansas City 295 +11 9t. Iowa 295 +11 Sam Houston State 303 +19 St. Mary’s 307 +23 13t. Army 309 +25 13t. Prairie View 309 +25

Host and No. 6 Texas shared the first-round lead with No. 18 Pepperdine at 6 under, followed by TCU at 4 under on the par-71 course.

The top-five teams from each of six regionals will advance to the NCAA Championships starting May 24 at The Blessings in Fayetteville.

Perico eagled the par-5 11th hole and the par-5 14th hole, and he put up birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 to shoot out to 6 under and the early lead. He made the turn with a 5-under 31 and finished at 4-under 67. Perico is tied for second place with Pepperdine's Joshua McCarthy and TCU's David Ravetto, one shot behind Texas' Pierceson Coody.

Arkansas junior Tyson Reeder made a birdie on No. 11 and parred every other hole to finish with a 70 to tie for ninth place.

Junior William Buhl is tied for 13th at even-par 71 after making three birdies and three bogeys.

Juniors Luis Garza and Mason Overstreet each carded 3-over 74s in the opening round. Garza birdied No. 1 and had four bogeys, while Overstreet birdied Nos. 1 and 17 and had five bogeys.

Clemson stood in fifth place at even-par 284, while Southern California (+6), Marquette (+6), San Jose State (+7), Iowa (+11) and Missouri-Kansas City (+11) rounded out the top 10.

The Razorbacks will tee off on No. 10 this morning at 8 a.m. with Clemson and USC for round two.

Sports on 05/14/2019