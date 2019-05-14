Woman pleads guilty to aiding jail escape

FAYETTEVILLE -- A woman pleaded guilty Monday to posing as a deputy from California to spring her boyfriend from the Washington County jail last year.

Maxine Feldstein, 31, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to forgery, accomplice to escape and criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feldstein also had her probation revoked from several previous drug and theft convictions.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Feldstein to 30 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction with 15 years suspended. Sentences are being served concurrently. She was given credit for 501 days served.

Her 24-year-old boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe, pleaded guilty to third-degree escape and was sentenced in January to six years in state prison with five years suspended. He was given credit for 167 days served.

Both Feldstein and Lowe were arrested July 14 and taken to the Washington County jail. Feldstein was arrested on a charge possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bonded out the next day. Lowe had a hold from the Ventura County sheriff's office in California for criminal impersonation.

Feldstein called the jail July 27 and identified herself as "Deputy Kershaw with the Ventura County sheriff's office," according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told the deputy on duty she sent a fax to release the hold on Lowe.

The deputy said he hadn't received the fax and gave his email address, to which Feldstein sent an "authentic looking form" releasing Ventura County's hold, according to the affidavit.

A deputy from Ventura County called two days later saying he was on the way to pick up Lowe, but Lowe already had been released.

Washington County deputies reviewed video of a jail visit and saw Lowe tell Feldstein to pose as a Ventura County deputy and what to say, according to the affidavit.

Feldstein and Lowe were arrested Aug. 17.

Metro on 05/14/2019