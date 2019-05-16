Arkansas priest accused of sexual abuse not named in Little Rock Diocese's list

A former Arkansas priest is accused of molesting at least one boy in the 1980s while serving as dean of a Catholic school in Subiaco, according to court documents filed this week detailing abuse allegations against multiple clergy members in Texas.

An affidavit filed in Dallas County, Texas, accuses Father Jeremy Myers of sexually assaulting a boy several times in Arkansas and Texas while he was dean of a students’ dorm at Subiaco Academy in Logan County. The documents state the abuse started in 1986 at the all-boys school and continued when the boy visited Myers in Texas.

The former Arkansas priest is one of five clergy members under scrutiny as part of an investigation into alleged abuse within the Dallas Diocese. Police on Wednesday raided the church’s office and storage buildings. None of the church members in the document were criminally charged, but the filings describe allegations of sexual misconduct against the men.

The document states numerous instances of Myers performing sex acts on the boy in Subiaco and then later in Texas.

Subiaco Academy headmaster David Wright said the school planned to issue a statement about the situation later Thursday.

Records show Myers moved to Texas 25 years ago and was recently assigned to St. Mary’s Parish in Sherman, Texas, officials said.

The student told investigators the abuse continued when he lived with Myers in Dallas after he was kicked out of the school his sophomore year, authorities said.

The filing also said a review of the pastor’s files within the church showed at least one other victim contacted the Dallas Diocese alleging sexual abuse, but it didn’t say where it happened.

Calls to a phone number listed under Myers’ name weren’t answered Thursday afternoon.

Myers is not listed as one of 21 accused clergy members who served in Arkansas that the Diocese of Little Rock named over the past several months.

He is included on a list of priests accused of sexual abuse released in January by the Dallas Diocese, which notes Myers was suspended at his previous assignment in Sherman. Details of his assignment history on that list don’t include Arkansas. Dallas police Det. David Clark said the five men listed in the document committed felonies, including sexual assault of children.

Last week, Pope Francis issued new guidelines for dioceses and archdioceses to address sexual abuse cases, though those rules stopped short of mandating reporting to law enforcement, reports said.

Church officials in Texas said they’re cooperating with the police investigation and searches.

