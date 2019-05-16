Ex-Little Rock assistant principal sentenced to 1 year for hit-and-run of police officer

A former assistant principal was sentenced to a year in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a pair of felonies stemming from when he struck and seriously injured a Little Rock police officer with his SUV in 2017 before driving away.

Ex-McClellan High School assistant principal Keith Hearnsberger pleaded to guilty second-degree battery and not stopping to give aid to Little Rock Lt. Johnny Gilbert Jr. during a Thursday morning court hearing in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Gilbert was working off-duty near West Daisy Gatson Bates Drive and South Ringo Street where the crash happened just after midnight on Nov. 5, 2017.

Police said the hit-and-run left Gilbert with injuries requiring months of medical treatment. He retired from the department last year after 33 years.

Hearnsberger, 37, resigned from his position at the southwest Little Rock school last year, months after the school district put him on leave while the police investigation remained ongoing.

Authorities said Hearnsberger had left a bar earlier that night, but it wasn’t known if he had been drinking. A bar receipt investigators reviewed showed Hearnsberger and about five other people he was with ordered 15 drinks.

He reportedly told police he “absolutely did not realize” that he had hit anyone following his arrest a day after the collision, according to court documents.

Prosecutors dropped a first-degree battery charge that Hearnsberger initially faced, which carried a steeper penalty.

Court records didn’t say where he will serve his sentence.